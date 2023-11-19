Israel-Hamas war live updates: Hostage deal close but not finalized, sources say

What we know
- U.S., Israeli and Hamas negotiators are closing in on a deal to release some of the hostages in exchange for a pause in fighting, sources familiar with the negotiations told NBC News, though these sources caution nothing has been finalized yet. The U.S. insisted overnight that work continued toward a deal.
- Al-Shifa, once Gaza's top hospital, has stopped functioning as a medical facility and is now a "death zone," the World Health Organization has said. The assessment came after officials were able to inspect the site, which has become a symbol of the plight of Palestinians under Israeli assault.
- Hundreds of patients and staff have now fled Al-Shifa after Israeli forces raided the facility, including around 30 premature newborn babies who were evacuated this morning, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Those who do flee northern Gaza face “intense strikes” in the south too, Palestinian authorities and the U.N. report, as Israel prepares to press its offensive deeper into the enclave.
- Two U.N.-run schools sheltering thousands of displaced Palestinians came under bombardment yesterday. While the death toll is not clear, the U.N. described "horrifying" scenes and "scores of people killed," including children.
- More than 1.6 million people have been displaced in Gaza, and health officials there say the death toll has surpassed 12,300. Israel estimates 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas terrorist attack Oct. 7, with 236 people still held hostage in Gaza. The number of hostages has been revised down to reflect those that have been found dead.
Smoke from airstrikes in Gaza visible from Israel
Images taken from southern Israel show the scope of damage from the air strikes hitting besieged Gaza. Smoke billowed above buildings in the area on Sunday.
Israel says it located Hamas tunnel shafts in Gaza neighborhoods
Israeli soldiers operating in Gaza City found 35 tunnel shafts on Sunday, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a series of posts on X.
Hagari said that paratroopers, operating alongside armor, engineering and the air force located the tunnels in the southern Sheikh Ijlin and central Rimal neighborhoods.
In a separate statement, the IDF also said that it raided the residences of senior Hamas officials in Rimal, an area of Gaza City which contained “military posts” and “terrorist infrastructure.” Though both statements claimed to have "eliminated" Hamas militants, they did not suggest how many.
NBC News is unable to independently verify these reports. Hamas did not immediately confirm the deaths of combatants.
Negotiators are closing in on a deal to release hostages, sources say
American, Israeli and Hamas negotiators are closing in on a deal to release some hostages in exchange for a pause in fighting, a diplomat with knowledge of the talks and a second source familiar with the negotiations told NBC News.
The sources caution nothing has been finalized yet which means any potential deal could still fall apart.
A senior Israeli official also said that “as the military pressure increases, the chances of a release of hostages grows because Hamas is desperate for a cease-fire.” This official also stressed that no deal has been finalized.
A spokesperson for the National Security Council made a similar statement last night.
"We have not reached a deal yet, but we continue to work hard to get to a deal," spokesperson Adrienne Waston posted on X in response to a Washington Post report about a possible agreement.
Babies evacuated from Al Shifa, Health Ministry says
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — At least 30 premature babies were evacuated from Gaza’s main hospital on Sunday and will be transferred to facilities in Egypt, the territory’s Health Ministry said.
Medhat Abbas, a spokesman for the ministry, confirmed the evacuation in a phone call with The Associated Press. A World Health Organization team that visited Shifa Hospital on Saturday said 32 babies were among scores of critically ill patients stranded at the hospital, where Israeli forces have been operating since last week.
It was not immediately possible to resolve the discrepancy in the numbers. There was no immediate comment from the WHO.
IDF continues operations in north Gaza and at Al-Shifa Hospital
Israel's military says it Defense Forces is continuing its pursuit of Hamas in northern Gaza.
"Even at this hour, special forces are operating in the shaft that we discovered last night at the Shifa hospital," said Isarel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari. "We will distribute the visual documentation from there, in the near future," he said.
He did not address reports of attacks that hit cities in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, including in Khan Younis.
The IDF has said that Hamas was operating a command center under the hospital, showing images of weapons and a tunnel to substantiate its claim. NBC News has not been able to independently verify the claim and staff at the hospital have strongly denied it.
32 babies among those left at Al-Shifa
There are 32 babies in "extremely critical condition" and 291 patients left at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, according to a joint statement from the WHO and UN agencies following a visit to the hospital.
Workers at the hospital have previously said that the lack of fuel and electricity prevented them from running incubators for premature babies, who they were forced to put together in ordinary beds, lying side-by-side for body heat and exposed to infection and temperature changes.
Gaza's health ministry said Friday that the number of babies who have died at the hospital had risen to four.
In the West Bank, Gazan workers wait to return home
RAMALLAH, West Bank — Weeks have passed since Israel sent scores of Palestinian workers back into Gaza, but in the occupied West Bank, many remain — some grief-stricken as they absorb devastating news from back home.
Sitting outside a community center in Ramallah, where dozens of makeshift beds have been set up for Gazan workers, Hassan Al-Dreemli, a 32-year-old construction worker and father of two, told NBC News he found out today that his sister-in-law and young nephew were killed in an air strike in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
“They slaughtered us. They killed us,” he said, holding his head in one hand and his phone in the other as he listens to voice notes from loved ones updating him on his brother’s condition. His relatives have told him his brother survived the air strike, but was injured.
Having yet to hear from his sibling himself, he said he’s worried they might be lying to him to protect him from a harder truth.
Al-Dreemli said he worries constantly for his family, including his wife and two young children. He said his son is just two months old and he has yet to meet him in person. But until it is safer to return home, he said, all he can do is wait and hope to have that chance.
Al-Shifa hospital is a 'death zone,' says World Health Organization
A joint team of United Nations and World Health Organization workers on an “assessment mission” to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City called the hospital a “death zone” and said the situation is “desperate,” according to a statement released by the WHO Saturday.
The humanitarian team found a mass grave at its entrance, which they were told contained the bodies of 80 people. The hospital, which has been without clean water, fuel, food or medical supplies for the past six weeks, also contained signs of shelling and gunfire, according to the statement.
Some are unable or unwilling to leave Al-Shifa: 291 patients and 25 health workers remain. Damage and lack of key resources at the hospital had caused it to “essentially stop functioning as a medical facility,” the WHO statement said, adding that medical and solid waste piled in the corridors. Many injured patients' wounds were severely infected due to the absence of sanitation and infection control measures at the hospital, it said.
The statement added that evacuation plans for patients to hospitals in the south are being “urgently developed” by humanitarian organizations, but the ability to carry them out is “pending guarantees of safe passage by parties to the conflict.”
Grief in southern Gaza after more airstrikes
Palestinians mourn as they collect the bodies of those killed in airstrikes today in the city of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza.
U.N. relief chief: People were killed while sheltering at Al-Fakhoura school
People were killed while sheltering at Al-Fakhoura school in northern Gaza, said Martin Griffiths, the United Nations under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.
“Shelters are a place for safety. Schools are a place for learning,” Griffiths wrote on X. “Civilians cannot and should not have to bear this any longer. Humanity needs to prevail.”
The bodies of dozens of people who were killed in the attack on the school arrived at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza today, said Dr. Ahmed Al-Kahlout, the hospital’s director.
The number of fatalities has not been released.
An official statement from Hamas blamed Israel for the strike and said it would be “held accountable.”
NBC News could not immediately verify the source of the blast.
WHO plans evacuation of patients, workers at Al-Shifa Hospital
The World Health Organization said today that it and its partners are making plans to evacuate the remaining 25 health workers and 291 patients at Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital, where conditions continue to deteriorate.
The hospital is no longer operational and is no longer admitting new patients and has become what a United Nations humanitarian assessment team called a “death zone,” the WHO said.
“Over the next 24–72 hours, pending guarantees of safe passage by parties to the conflict, additional missions are being arranged to urgently transport patients from Al-Shifa to Nasser Medical Complex and European Gaza Hospital in the south of Gaza,” the WHO said. However, the organization stressed that the latter two hospitals are also overwhelmed, and an influx of patients will “further strain overburdened health staff and resources.”
The WHO called for immediate efforts to restore functionality at Al-Shifa and other hospitals to provide urgently needed services in Gaza. “The extreme suffering of the people of Gaza demands that we respond immediately and concretely with humanity and compassion,” the WHO said.
Hundreds flee on foot from Al-Shifa Hospital
Hundreds fled on foot from Al-Shifa Hospital towards the southern Gaza Strip amid conflicting reports from health officials and the Israeli Defense Forces about who ordered an evacuation. Some rode in horse-drawn carts while others were pushed in wheelchairs.
Dr. Ramez Radwan described seeing bodies in the streets as they walked on the road leading from the hospital through Gaza City.
Israel's information missteps have led to weakened credibility
Alongside its fight with Hamas, Israel is fighting another battle: to convince the world, and chiefly the United States, that this is a just war.
Israel’s public-relations machine has gone into overdrive in recent weeks to make the case that its pummeling of Gaza has been necessary and conducted in a way meant to minimize civilian deaths. It has allowed journalists, including those from NBC News, to embed with its soldiers in Gaza, maintained a steady drumbeat of social media posts, and made Israeli representatives available for TV appearances.
But in its recent outreach to global allies, Israel has released several pieces of inaccurate or disputed information including claiming that an Arabic calendar was a shift schedule for Hamas kidnappers, and using curtains as evidence that hostage videos had been filmed in a hospital.
The widespread reaction calling out these questionable pieces of evidence has weakened Israel’s credibility, according to some experts, and could lead to a boy-who-cried-wolf situation unless concrete evidence for a Hamas headquarters is found beneath Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital, one of Israel’s key contentions at this stage of the war.
“The irony is they might find something and nobody is going to believe them,” said H.A. Hellyer, a senior associate fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Washington, D.C., think tank. “At this point their credibility is shot.”