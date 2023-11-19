Israel-Hamas war live updates: Hostage deal close but not finalized, sources say

Smoke from airstrikes in Gaza visible from Israel Images taken from southern Israel show the scope of damage from the air strikes hitting besieged Gaza. Smoke billowed above buildings in the area on Sunday. KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP - Getty Images KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP - Getty Images Share this -





Israel says it located Hamas tunnel shafts in Gaza neighborhoods Israeli soldiers operating in Gaza City found 35 tunnel shafts on Sunday, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a series of posts on X. Hagari said that paratroopers, operating alongside armor, engineering and the air force located the tunnels in the southern Sheikh Ijlin and central Rimal neighborhoods. In a separate statement, the IDF also said that it raided the residences of senior Hamas officials in Rimal, an area of Gaza City which contained "military posts" and "terrorist infrastructure." Though both statements claimed to have "eliminated" Hamas militants, they did not suggest how many. NBC News is unable to independently verify these reports. Hamas did not immediately confirm the deaths of combatants.





Negotiators are closing in on a deal to release hostages, sources say American, Israeli and Hamas negotiators are closing in on a deal to release some hostages in exchange for a pause in fighting, a diplomat with knowledge of the talks and a second source familiar with the negotiations told NBC News. The sources caution nothing has been finalized yet which means any potential deal could still fall apart. A senior Israeli official also said that "as the military pressure increases, the chances of a release of hostages grows because Hamas is desperate for a cease-fire." This official also stressed that no deal has been finalized. A spokesperson for the National Security Council made a similar statement last night. "We have not reached a deal yet, but we continue to work hard to get to a deal," spokesperson Adrienne Waston posted on X in response to a Washington Post report about a possible agreement.





Babies evacuated from Al Shifa, Health Ministry says KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — At least 30 premature babies were evacuated from Gaza's main hospital on Sunday and will be transferred to facilities in Egypt, the territory's Health Ministry said. Medhat Abbas, a spokesman for the ministry, confirmed the evacuation in a phone call with The Associated Press. A World Health Organization team that visited Shifa Hospital on Saturday said 32 babies were among scores of critically ill patients stranded at the hospital, where Israeli forces have been operating since last week. It was not immediately possible to resolve the discrepancy in the numbers. There was no immediate comment from the WHO.





IDF continues operations in north Gaza and at Al-Shifa Hospital Israel's military says it Defense Forces is continuing its pursuit of Hamas in northern Gaza. "Even at this hour, special forces are operating in the shaft that we discovered last night at the Shifa hospital," said Isarel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari. "We will distribute the visual documentation from there, in the near future," he said. He did not address reports of attacks that hit cities in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, including in Khan Younis. The IDF has said that Hamas was operating a command center under the hospital, showing images of weapons and a tunnel to substantiate its claim. NBC News has not been able to independently verify the claim and staff at the hospital have strongly denied it.





32 babies among those left at Al-Shifa There are 32 babies in "extremely critical condition" and 291 patients left at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, according to a joint statement from the WHO and UN agencies following a visit to the hospital. Workers at the hospital have previously said that the lack of fuel and electricity prevented them from running incubators for premature babies, who they were forced to put together in ordinary beds, lying side-by-side for body heat and exposed to infection and temperature changes. Gaza's health ministry said Friday that the number of babies who have died at the hospital had risen to four.





In the West Bank, Gazan workers wait to return home RAMALLAH, West Bank — Weeks have passed since Israel sent scores of Palestinian workers back into Gaza, but in the occupied West Bank, many remain — some grief-stricken as they absorb devastating news from back home. Sitting outside a community center in Ramallah, where dozens of makeshift beds have been set up for Gazan workers, Hassan Al-Dreemli, a 32-year-old construction worker and father of two, told NBC News he found out today that his sister-in-law and young nephew were killed in an air strike in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Hassan Al-Dreemli says he has just received the news that his sister-in-law and young nephew have died in an air-strike in Khan Younis, Gaza. Chantal Da Silva "They slaughtered us. They killed us," he said, holding his head in one hand and his phone in the other as he listens to voice notes from loved ones updating him on his brother's condition. His relatives have told him his brother survived the air strike, but was injured. Having yet to hear from his sibling himself, he said he's worried they might be lying to him to protect him from a harder truth. Al-Dreemli said he worries constantly for his family, including his wife and two young children. He said his son is just two months old and he has yet to meet him in person. But until it is safer to return home, he said, all he can do is wait and hope to have that chance.





Al-Shifa hospital is a 'death zone,' says World Health Organization A joint team of United Nations and World Health Organization workers on an "assessment mission" to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City called the hospital a "death zone" and said the situation is "desperate," according to a statement released by the WHO Saturday. The humanitarian team found a mass grave at its entrance, which they were told contained the bodies of 80 people. The hospital, which has been without clean water, fuel, food or medical supplies for the past six weeks, also contained signs of shelling and gunfire, according to the statement. Some are unable or unwilling to leave Al-Shifa: 291 patients and 25 health workers remain. Damage and lack of key resources at the hospital had caused it to "essentially stop functioning as a medical facility," the WHO statement said, adding that medical and solid waste piled in the corridors. Many injured patients' wounds were severely infected due to the absence of sanitation and infection control measures at the hospital, it said. The statement added that evacuation plans for patients to hospitals in the south are being "urgently developed" by humanitarian organizations, but the ability to carry them out is "pending guarantees of safe passage by parties to the conflict."





Grief in southern Gaza after more airstrikes Ahmad Hasaballah / Getty Images Palestinians mourn as they collect the bodies of those killed in airstrikes today in the city of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza.







U.N. relief chief: People were killed while sheltering at Al-Fakhoura school People were killed while sheltering at Al-Fakhoura school in northern Gaza, said Martin Griffiths, the United Nations under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator. "Shelters are a place for safety. Schools are a place for learning," Griffiths wrote on X. "Civilians cannot and should not have to bear this any longer. Humanity needs to prevail." The bodies of dozens of people who were killed in the attack on the school arrived at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza today, said Dr. Ahmed Al-Kahlout, the hospital's director. The number of fatalities has not been released. An official statement from Hamas blamed Israel for the strike and said it would be "held accountable." NBC News could not immediately verify the source of the blast.





WHO plans evacuation of patients, workers at Al-Shifa Hospital The World Health Organization said today that it and its partners are making plans to evacuate the remaining 25 health workers and 291 patients at Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital, where conditions continue to deteriorate. The hospital is no longer operational and is no longer admitting new patients and has become what a United Nations humanitarian assessment team called a "death zone," the WHO said. "Over the next 24–72 hours, pending guarantees of safe passage by parties to the conflict, additional missions are being arranged to urgently transport patients from Al-Shifa to Nasser Medical Complex and European Gaza Hospital in the south of Gaza," the WHO said. However, the organization stressed that the latter two hospitals are also overwhelmed, and an influx of patients will "further strain overburdened health staff and resources." The WHO called for immediate efforts to restore functionality at Al-Shifa and other hospitals to provide urgently needed services in Gaza. "The extreme suffering of the people of Gaza demands that we respond immediately and concretely with humanity and compassion," the WHO said.





Hundreds flee on foot from Al-Shifa Hospital Hundreds fled on foot from Al-Shifa Hospital towards the southern Gaza Strip amid conflicting reports from health officials and the Israeli Defense Forces about who ordered an evacuation. Some rode in horse-drawn carts while others were pushed in wheelchairs. Dr. Ramez Radwan described seeing bodies in the streets as they walked on the road leading from the hospital through Gaza City.





