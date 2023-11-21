Hamas leader says group ‘close to’ truce agreement with Israel Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh says the group is “close to reaching a truce agreement” with Israel. Israeli officials declined to comment on the announcement, which came in a statement on Hamas' website. Asked yesterday whether a deal was near to secure the release of hostages, President Joe Biden replied, “I believe so.” Share this -





IDF says its aircrafts struck 250 targets in Gaza Strip yesterday The Israel Defense Forces said today its aircrafts attacked some 250 targets in the Gaza Strip yesterday, including Hamas infrastructure, militants and missile launchers. IDF also destroyed a rocket launcher placed near a residential area, it said in a post on X. Israeli ground forces also recovered a weapons cache in Gaza, including an anti-tank missile, the IDF said. NBC News has not verified the claims.





Deadliest month for journalists with most killed being Palestinian, CPJ says At least 50 journalists, 45 of them Palestinian have been killed since the war began on Oct 7, the Committee to Protect Journalists says. The first four weeks of the conflict were the deadliest month for journalists since the organization began tracking fatalities in 1992, it says. "Those in Gaza, in particular, have paid, and continue to pay, an unprecedented toll and face exponential threats," Sherif Mansour, CPJ's Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, said in a statement on its website. "Many have lost colleagues, families, and media facilities, and have fled seeking safety when there is no safe haven or exit," Mansour added.





Nearly the entire Gaza population is in need of urgent food assistance: WFP An estimated 2.2 million people in Gaza are in urgent need of food assistance, the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) said in a post on X. "Existing food systems are collapsing, and to reach those in need, WFP and our partners need increased access and resources like fuel, gas, and connectivity," said the agency, which provides food and financial resources to hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza and the West Bank. "To make a real impact, we need hostilities to halt," it added.





