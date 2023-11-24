Israel-Hamas war live updates: Cease-fire begins as part of hostage deal

What we know
- The first pause in fighting since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on Oct. 7 has begun, paving the way for the release of 13 hostages from Gaza later this morning in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.
- The breakthrough follows weeks of negotiations brokered by the U.S., Qatar and Egypt for a deal featuring a four-day truce, with at least 50 hostages to be freed from Gaza and 150 Palestinians from Israel. A last-minute delay saw Israel bombard sites across the Gaza Strip.
- The director of the Al-Shifa hospital was detained for questioning by Israeli forces after what they said was evidence that the facility “served as a Hamas command and control center.” The militant group and doctors have denied that accusation, while most patients and staff have now evacuated the medical complex after it was raided by the Israeli military.
- More than 1.7 million people have been displaced in Gaza, where health officials say the death toll has surpassed 14,500 after weeks of Israeli attacks. The Israel Defense Forces estimate 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, with 236 people held hostage in Gaza. The number of hostages has been revised downward to reflect those found dead.
- NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Raf Sanchez, Ali Arouzi, Erin McLaughlin and David Noriega are reporting from the region.
What it took to get the this point
It took weeks of secret negotiations involving U.S., Israeli, Qatari and Egyptian officials, the heads of the CIA and the Mossad, and the personal intervention of President Joe Biden to convince a reluctant Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a four-day cease-fire that is expected to free 50 hostages from Hamas.
The negotiations, while ultimately successful, revealed the vast challenges that remain in freeing all of the roughly 240 captives seized during the group’s Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel.
Throughout the talks, Hamas officials maintained that they had taken captive only about 70 Israeli soldiers and 50 women and children, according to a diplomat in the region with knowledge of the negotiations.
Hamas officials said the whereabouts of as many as 100 other captives are unknown but they are pursuing leads. The group claimed that “some Israelis were kidnapped by individual Palestinian gangs or smugglers,” according to the diplomat.
The final agreement — the outlines of which had been on the table for weeks — wouldn’t have been accepted by Netanyahu without enormous pressure from Biden, according to a senior Israeli government official.
“This deal was a Biden deal, not a Netanyahu deal,” the official said.
Displaced Gazan family says pause needs to become a full end to fighting
Alaa and Omar Al Salawat are staying at a camp for displaced Gazans in Khan Younis. Both expressed a desire to see a lasting peace in the war between Israel and Hamas.
“We just want a life without war,” Alaa said. “We’ve had enough of war.”
Pause in fighting set to begin ahead of hostage release
The first pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas is set to begin now, a diplomatic breakthrough that is set to see the release of 13 hostages from Gaza later this morning in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli jails.
Much still remains to be seen, including whether both sides will adhere to the deal that was painstakingly negotiated for weeks and brokered by the U.S., Qatar and Egypt.
For Gazans, a four-day pause could provide a crucial respite from Israeli bombardment and allow much-needed aid to enter to the battered Palestinian enclave. For the families of Israeli hostages, the next few days could see emotional reunions and the hope that more may follow.
Catch up with NBC News' latest coverage of the war
- Gazans welcome deal to pause fighting but dread what may come afterward
- ‘Like Russian roulette’: Hostage families face agonizing wait to learn if loved ones are released
- Ex-Obama admin official arrested after he was recorded taunting NYC vendor with Islamophobic language
- Fringe proposal to displace Palestinians draws condemnation and triggers past trauma