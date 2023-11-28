Israel-Hamas war live updates: More hostages to be released after Gaza cease-fire extended

What we know
- The temporary truce between Israel and Hamas has entered a fifth day after the two sides agreed to extend the pause in fighting to allow for the release of more Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.
- Aid trucks have continued to flow into the besieged Gaza Strip under protection of the cease-fire, including much-needed fuel. The humanitarian aid brings relief for civilians who have been suffering for weeks as supplies of food, water and medicine run low amid Israeli bombardment.
- But the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave "remains catastrophic," a senior United Nations official has warned.
- More than 1.7 million people have been displaced in Gaza, where health officials say the death toll has surpassed 14,500 after weeks of Israeli attacks. The Israel Defense Forces estimate 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, with around 200 people still held hostage in Gaza.
- NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Raf Sanchez, Ali Arouzi, Erin McLaughlin, Richard Engel and David Noriega are reporting from the region.
Hostages transported by helicopter in Tel Aviv
One of several helicopters with Israeli hostages released earlier by Hamas lands at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv last night, on the fourth day of the temporary truce.
Humanitarian situation in Gaza 'remains catastrophic': UN official
Gaza’s humanitarian situation "remains catastrophic," said Tor Wennesland, the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.
“The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains catastrophic and requires the urgent entry of additional aid and supplies in a smooth, predictable, and continuous manner to alleviate the unbearable suffering of Palestinians in Gaza,” Wennesland said in a statement.
“I reiterate the Secretary-General’s call for a full humanitarian ceasefire, for the benefit of the people of Gaza, Israel, and the wider region,” he added.
Blinken to travel to Israel, Dubai and West Bank
After he travels to Brussels for the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit Israel, the occupied West Bank and Dubai this week, a senior administration official said.
In his meetings in the Middle East, Blinken is expected to stress the need to sustain the increased flow of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, secure the release of all hostages and improve protections for civilians in Gaza, the official said.
He will also discuss the principles he laid out in Tokyo for the future of Gaza and the need to establish an independent Palestinian state, according to the official.
At a news conference in Tokyo earlier this month, Blinken said a future Gaza “must include Palestinian-led governance.” He also said there must be “a pathway to Israelis and Palestinians living side by side and states of their own, with equal measures of security, freedom, opportunity and dignity.”
Catch up with NBC News' latest coverage of the war
- Newly freed hostages describe what life was like while being held by Hamas
- Senate Democrats meet with IDF officials for ‘extremely frank’ discussion of Israel-Hamas war
- Elon Musk visits Israel to meet top leaders as accusations of antisemitism on X grow
- Suspect in Burlington shooting allegedly told ATF agent: ‘I’ve been waiting for you’
- Brown University student shot just down the street from ‘granny’s house,’ mom says