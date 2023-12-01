Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza cease-fire ends, IDF resumes airstrikes

Where we stand this morning

Israel’s military said it had “resumed combat” and was striking Gaza shortly after the truce deal was due to expire, accusing Hamas of violating the terms of the agreement.

NBC News reported airstrikes across north and south Gaza, as well as artillery shelling along the border to the east. A number of injured and dead people were seen arriving at hospitals in the center and south of the strip.

Sirens also sounded in southern Israeli communities near the border with the Palestinian enclave.