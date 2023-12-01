Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza cease-fire ends, IDF resumes airstrikes

What we know
- Israel's military said it was resuming combat in the Gaza Strip after the end of its truce with Hamas, accusing the militant group of violating the deal. Airstrikes and gunfire were reported in the Palestinian enclave after the announcement, while sirens sounded in southern Israeli communities near the border.
- Talks had been ongoing to extend the pause in fighting, which saw the release of more than 100 hostages held in Gaza and 240 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.
- The Israeli military has signaled that the resumption of the war would mean an assault on southern Gaza, where it says Hamas leaders are hiding alongside the masses of civilians who have fled there at Israel's urging and as a result of bombardment and ground battles in the north. The U.S. has urged its ally to do more to protect Palestinians in any new campaign.
- More than 1.7 million people have been displaced in Gaza, where health officials say the death toll has surpassed 14,500 after weeks of Israeli attacks. The Israel Defense Forces estimates 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, with around 160 people still held captive in Gaza.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Ali Arouzi, Erin McLaughlin and David Noriega are reporting from the region.
Where we stand this morning
Israel’s military said it had “resumed combat” and was striking Gaza shortly after the truce deal was due to expire, accusing Hamas of violating the terms of the agreement.
NBC News reported airstrikes across north and south Gaza, as well as artillery shelling along the border to the east. A number of injured and dead people were seen arriving at hospitals in the center and south of the strip.
Sirens also sounded in southern Israeli communities near the border with the Palestinian enclave.
Israeli airstrikes in southern Gaza
Smoke billows in Rafah following an Israeli air raid on the southern Gaza Strip city this morning.