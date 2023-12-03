IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Updated 25 minutes ago

Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF bombards southern Gaza; U.S. raises pressure to protect civilians

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue the war “until we achieve all its goals” as his military's push into packed southern Gaza raised global concern.
By NBC News

What we know

  • Israel intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip and withdrew its team of negotiators from Qatar after talks to renew the truce with Hamas collapsed. A senior Hamas official said no more hostages and prisoners would be freed until there is a cease-fire, while rockets continued to be fired into Israel's south.
  • Israel faced mounting public pressure from the United States to do more to protect civilians, as its military's push into packed southern Gaza raised global concern. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue the war "until we achieve all its goals." Israel says Hamas leaders are hiding alongside the masses it urged to flee south during weeks of aerial bombardment and ground battles in the north.
  • The first aid trucks entered Rafah since the cease-fire broke down, with fuel, clean water and food in short and dwindling supply for people in Gaza.
  • More than 1.7 million people have been displaced in Gaza, where health officials say the death toll had surpassed 15,000 after weeks of Israeli attacks, and hundreds have been killed since fighting resumed. The Israel Defense Forces estimates 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, with around 140 people still held captive in Gaza.
  • NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Ali Arouzi and David Noriega are reporting from the region.
Israel resumes bombardment of Gaza after collapse of fragile truce

Raf Sanchez

TEL AVIV — Israel’s Gaza offensive is back in full force, with Palestinians under renewed bombardment after a fragile truce with Hamas collapsed. Israel’s strikes are focusing on the south of Gaza, the same area it had told civilians to evacuate to.

After a strike in southern Gaza

NBC News

Women and children react after a house was hit by bombing in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip this morning.

Image: PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT
MAHMUD HAMS / AFP - Getty Images
Leila Sackur contributed.