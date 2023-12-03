Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF bombards southern Gaza; U.S. raises pressure to protect civilians

What we know
- Israel intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip and withdrew its team of negotiators from Qatar after talks to renew the truce with Hamas collapsed. A senior Hamas official said no more hostages and prisoners would be freed until there is a cease-fire, while rockets continued to be fired into Israel's south.
- Israel faced mounting public pressure from the United States to do more to protect civilians, as its military's push into packed southern Gaza raised global concern. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue the war "until we achieve all its goals." Israel says Hamas leaders are hiding alongside the masses it urged to flee south during weeks of aerial bombardment and ground battles in the north.
- The first aid trucks entered Rafah since the cease-fire broke down, with fuel, clean water and food in short and dwindling supply for people in Gaza.
- More than 1.7 million people have been displaced in Gaza, where health officials say the death toll had surpassed 15,000 after weeks of Israeli attacks, and hundreds have been killed since fighting resumed. The Israel Defense Forces estimates 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, with around 140 people still held captive in Gaza.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Ali Arouzi and David Noriega are reporting from the region.
Israel resumes bombardment of Gaza after collapse of fragile truce
TEL AVIV — Israel’s Gaza offensive is back in full force, with Palestinians under renewed bombardment after a fragile truce with Hamas collapsed. Israel’s strikes are focusing on the south of Gaza, the same area it had told civilians to evacuate to.
After a strike in southern Gaza
Women and children react after a house was hit by bombing in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip this morning.
Check out NBC News' latest coverage of the war
- Abandoned babies found decomposing in Gaza hospital weeks after it was evacuated
- Rep. Adam Smith says his home was vandalized by cease-fire activists
- Cut from projects, dropped by agents: How the Israel-Hamas war is dividing Hollywood
- Israeli military analysts flagged Hamas plans to ‘start a war’ before terror attack