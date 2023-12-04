Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF expands ground offensive into southern Gaza

What we know
- The Israeli military announced it was expanding its ground assault against Hamas to all of the Gaza Strip, following the collapse of the truce deal that saw more than 100 hostages and 240 Palestinian prisoners freed.
- Israel's push into southern Gaza will raise new fears for the masses of civilians crowded into the area, many of whom fled bombardment and battles in northern Gaza at Israel's urging. It is now warning residents to evacuate specific neighborhoods, but Gazans say there is no guaranteed safe place to go. Meanwhile, pressure is growing from the U.S. to do more to protect civilians
- Beyond Gaza, there were four attacks yesterday on commercial vessels in the Red Sea that the U.S. believes were launched by Iran-backed rebels in Yemen, as well as three drones shot down by an American warship responding to the strikes.
- About 1.8 million people have been displaced in Gaza, where health officials say the death toll had surpassed 15,000 after weeks of Israeli attacks, and hundreds have been killed since fighting resumed. The Israel Defense Forces estimates 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, with around 140 people still held captive in Gaza.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Hala Gorani and David Noriega are reporting from the region.
Civilians look over a large crater left by blast in Rafah
Palestinians stand on the edge of a crater after a blast in Rafah, southern Gaza yesterday.
Israel announces ground offensive into southern Gaza has begun
TEL AVIV — Israel announced its ground offensive into southern Gaza has begun, and its top general said the assault will be just as fierce as the one in the north. Palestinian families who came south in search of safety are now fleeing once again.
