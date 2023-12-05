Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza faces 'even more hellish' scenario as Israel pushes south

What we know
- "An even more hellish scenario is about to unfold" in southern Gaza, the United Nations has warned, as Israel's military pushes deeper into the besieged Palestinian enclave in a significant new phase of its campaign against Hamas, whose leaders are thought to be hiding there.
- The intense aerial and ground assault is fueling mounting concern for civilians crowded into the area, many of whom fled bombardment and battles in the north at Israel's urging. Gazans are now being warned to evacuate large areas of the south, but "there is nowhere safe to go and very little to survive on," U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said.
- Beyond Gaza, the United States is in talks with allies about establishing a naval task force to escort commercial ships in the Red Sea after escalating attacks by Iran-backed rebels in Yemen.
- About 1.9 million people have been displaced in Gaza, where health officials say the death toll has now surpassed 15,800 after weeks of Israeli attacks. The Israel Defense Forces estimates 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, with around 140 people still held captive in Gaza.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Hala Gorani and David Noriega are reporting from the region.
Crowded hospitals after strikes in southern Gaza
A wounded Palestinian man is carried into Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, after Israeli strikes in southern Gaza this morning.
'More apocalyptic': U.N. officials sound the alarm for civilians in southern Gaza
A flurry of top U.N. officials have voiced mounting concern for civilians in southern Gaza as Israel expands its assault, warning that the situation is getting "more apocalyptic" and that "nowhere is safe" in the Palestinian enclave.
The office of U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said that “there is nowhere safe to go and very little to survive on” as Israeli ground operations push south.
"Nowhere is safe in Gaza and there is nowhere left to go. If possible, an even more hellish scenario is about to unfold, one in which humanitarian operations may not be able to respond,” said Lynn Hastings, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories.
And the head of the U.N.'s humanitarian office said in a statement that “every time we think things cannot get any more apocalyptic in Gaza, they do.”
“Nowhere is safe in Gaza,” said Martin Griffiths, the U.N. under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator. “Not hospitals, not shelters, not refugee camps.”