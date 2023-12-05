Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza faces 'even more hellish' scenario as Israel pushes south

A wounded Palestinian man is carried into Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, after Israeli strikes in southern Gaza this morning.

'More apocalyptic': U.N. officials sound the alarm for civilians in southern Gaza

A flurry of top U.N. officials have voiced mounting concern for civilians in southern Gaza as Israel expands its assault, warning that the situation is getting "more apocalyptic" and that "nowhere is safe" in the Palestinian enclave.

The office of U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said that “there is nowhere safe to go and very little to survive on” as Israeli ground operations push south.

"Nowhere is safe in Gaza and there is nowhere left to go. If possible, an even more hellish scenario is about to unfold, one in which humanitarian operations may not be able to respond,” said Lynn Hastings, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories.

And the head of the U.N.'s humanitarian office said in a statement that “every time we think things cannot get any more apocalyptic in Gaza, they do.”

“Nowhere is safe in Gaza,” said Martin Griffiths, the U.N. under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator. “Not hospitals, not shelters, not refugee camps.”