Israel-Hamas war live updates: Fierce battles in Khan Younis

What we know
- Israel says its troops are operating “in the heart” of southern Gaza’s main city, Khan Younis, in an intensifying assault on an area thought to house Hamas leaders but which is also crowded with civilians, many of whom fled bombardment and battles in the north at Israel's urging.
- The ground operation is fueling an increasingly "apocalyptic" situation for Palestinians in the south, where food, water and medicine are running short and civilians are running out of places to flee.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted that his military must retain security control over the strip after the war, even as he faces growing pressure internationally and at home. Families of those still captive had a "chaotic" meeting with his war cabinet, according to a participant, as they urge him to prioritize the return of their loved ones.
- Both Netanyahu and President Joe Biden decried alleged sexual assaults committed by Hamas during the Oct. 7 terror attack and urged greater global condemnation. NBC News has reviewed evidence that suggests dozens of Israeli women were raped, sexually abused or mutilated during the terror attacks.
- About 1.9 million people have been displaced in Gaza, where health officials say the death toll has now surpassed 16,200 after weeks of Israeli attacks. The Israel Defense Forces estimates 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas attack, with around 140 people still held captive in Gaza.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Hala Gorani and David Noriega are reporting from the region.
Released hostage Hannah Katzir health in serious condition
The health of Hannah Katzir, the 77-year-old hostage who was released last month from Gaza, has deteriorated, and she is in serious condition, her daughter Carmit Palty Katzir told Army Radio.
“My mother’s condition is serious, her condition has deteriorated following the captivity. She had no heart problems when she was kidnapped, but now she has severe heart problems due to harsh conditions and starvation,” her daughter said.
Katzir was abducted from her home in the Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, when her husband, Rami, was killed.
IDF says ‘intensive battles’ continue in Gaza, struck 'approximately 250 terror targets'
Israeli aerial forces struck almost 250 targets in the Gaza Strip in the past day, the Israel Defense Forces said, describing "intensive battles with aerial support."
The IDF said its troops have also located weapons, tunnels and explosives, with its ground forces directing aircrafts to strike rocket launchers on the ground.
Ruins of northern Gaza seen from Israel
An image taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip shows destroyed buildings in Gaza this morning.
