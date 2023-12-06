Israel-Hamas war live updates: Fierce battles in Khan Younis

Released hostage Hannah Katzir health in serious condition

The health of Hannah Katzir, the 77-year-old hostage who was released last month from Gaza, has deteriorated, and she is in serious condition, her daughter Carmit Palty Katzir told Army Radio.

“My mother’s condition is serious, her condition has deteriorated following the captivity. She had no heart problems when she was kidnapped, but now she has severe heart problems due to harsh conditions and starvation,” her daughter said.

Katzir was abducted from her home in the Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, when her husband, Rami, was killed.