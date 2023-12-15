Bodies of three hostages recovered in Gaza, IDF says

The bodies of the three hostages have been recovered and brought back to Israel, the country's military said on Telegram today.

The Israel Defense Forces identified them Nik Beizer, 19, Ron Sherman, 19, Elia Toledano, 28. All of them were taken captive by Hamas on Oct. 7, when the militant group launched a series of multipronged attacks on Israel, the IDF said.

Sherman and Beizer were also soldiers, it said, adding that their bodies had been brought back to Israel.