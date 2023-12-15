What we know
- On a visit to Israel today, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the United States wanted to see results on avoiding civilian casualties in Gaza. He was speaking in Israel after meeting with officials there amid spiking tensions between the two countries.
- Earlier, two U.S. officials said the Biden administration has told the Israeli government that it wants to see it end the large-scale ground campaign in Gaza and transition to a more targeted phase of its war against Hamas.
- Nearly half of the munitions Israel has dropped on Gaza are less precise “dumb bombs,” according to an assessment from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence that was shared with Congress, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.
- Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to continue the war, saying, "Nothing will stop us. We are going on to the end, until victory, nothing less."
- More than 18,700 Palestinians have been killed, with 70% of them women and children, according to the territory's health officials. The vast majority of its 2.2 million people are displaced, and an estimated half face starvation amid an unfolding humanitarian crisis.
- Israeli military officials say 116 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion in Gaza, which came after Hamas militants killed 1,200 people and seized about 240 hostages Oct. 7.
Bodies of three hostages recovered in Gaza, IDF says
The bodies of the three hostages have been recovered and brought back to Israel, the country's military said on Telegram today.
The Israel Defense Forces identified them Nik Beizer, 19, Ron Sherman, 19, Elia Toledano, 28. All of them were taken captive by Hamas on Oct. 7, when the militant group launched a series of multipronged attacks on Israel, the IDF said.
Sherman and Beizer were also soldiers, it said, adding that their bodies had been brought back to Israel.
Sullivan says ‘sensitive’ talks taking place to secure hostage release
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said discussions were taking place to secure the release of more hostages held by Hamas, but he was neither optimistic nor pessimistic about further releases anytime soon.
Bodies recovered from the rubble in Rafah
Palestinians carry the body of a person recovered from debris following Israeli bombardment on Rafah, southern Gaza today.
Israel’s pain is too fresh to discuss two-state solution, Herzog says
Israel’s president has joined the ranks of high-ranking officials to speak out against a two-state solution after the war in Gaza.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Isaac Herzog said it is not the time to be talking about establishing an independent Palestinian state when the country’s pain from Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack is still fresh.
“What I want to urge is against just saying two-state solution. Why? Because there is an emotional chapter here that must be dealt with. My nation is bereaving. My nation is in trauma,” said Herzog.
Herzog spoke a day before a meeting with the White House’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. The Biden administration has said that after the war, efforts must be renewed to restart negotiations aimed at establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel under the leadership of the Palestinian Authority.
