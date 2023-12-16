Israel-Hamas war live updates: Sorrow and anger in Israel after military kills 3 hostages

What we know
- Outrage and grief erupted in Israel after the Isreali military announced that it had accidentally killed three hostages in Gaza, after they had either escaped or were abandoned by their captors. Thousands are expected to join a rally today to call for a new hostage deal.
- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin embarked on a tour of the Middle East this weekend, with stops scheduled in Israel, Qatar and Bahrain. He plans to discuss the “eventual cessation of high-intensity ground operations and airstrikes,” with his Israeli military counterparts, reiterating a U.S. push to the end ground hostilities.
- Austin's visit follows White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who told Israel that the United States wanted to see results on avoiding civilian casualties in Gaza yesterday. In a visit to the West Bank, Sullivan said the U.S. is seeking a Palestinian-led authority to take over Gaza with Arab countries contributing with their forces.
- Israel will said it will open its border crossing at Kerem Shalom for the delivery of aid to civilians in Gaza. It's the first time since hostilities began that humanitarian aid will cross directly into Gaza from Israel.
- More than 18,700 Palestinians have been killed, with 70% of them women and children, according to the territory's health officials. The vast majority of its 2.2 million people are displaced, and an estimated half face starvation amid an unfolding humanitarian crisis.
- Israeli military officials say 116 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion in Gaza, which came after Hamas militants killed 1,200 people and seized about 240 hostages Oct. 7.
IDF says it targeted two schools in Gaza City
IDF forces conducted raids Al-Mu’tasim Bi’llah and Al-Farabi schools in Gaza city, as well as raids on Jabalia refugee camp and operational compounds in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis, the Israeli military said in a statement Friday.
The raids on the two schools were “due to information regarding Hamas terrorists that concealed themselves within schools,” the IDF said. Thousands of displaced Palestinian civilians are sheltering in school buildings and compounds.
The IDF also struck a compound in Jabalia refugee camp after identifying “the movement of a number of Hamas terrorists on the roof” from which “shots were fired,” it added.
NBC News was not able to independently verify these reports. Hamas did not immediately confirm the death of any of its fighters and has previously denied using schools in this way.
U.S. Defense secretary embarks on multiday Middle East trip
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will embark on a multiday trip to the Middle East today, stopping first in Israel before heading to Qatar and Bahrain.
He will meet with Israeli military leaders to discuss an “eventual” cessation of high-intensity ground operations and airstrikes, a senior defense official at the Pentagon said yesterday.
Austin’s meetings in Qatar — a country that has played a critical role in facilitating negotiations with Hamas — will focus on the U.S.’ “gratitude” for “their work with us on a range of regional and global objectives,” the official said.
In Bahrain, Austin is expected to visit U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and attempt to convene a “multinational framework” to reduce threats to shipping, in light of “increasing Houthi aggression in the Red Sea,” the official added.
Al Jazeera journalist killed in Gaza is laid to rest
At a funeral today, mourners wept over the body of Al Jazeera journalist Samer Abu Daqqa, who was killed in a drone strike while covering the aftermath of strikes on a school in Khan Younis yesterday.
According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, as of yesterday, 64 journalists and media workers have been confirmed dead since Oct. 7. Most were Palestinian journalists.
David Miliband: ‘It’s impossible to deliver aid’ or ‘protect civilians’ because of combat in Gaza
International Rescue Committee President and CEO David Miliband told NBC News, “It’s impossible to deliver aid, and it’s impossible to protect civilians, while the fighting is going on. That’s the humanitarian case for the cease-fire.”
“Now we can also and must ameliorate the situation literally minute by minute, hour by hour. There’s an International Rescue Committee team in Egypt at the moment. We have medical expertise. We have expertise in containing contagious diseases," Miliband said. "We have partners inside Gaza, but it’s impossible to work while there’s such a threat to life and limb from the fighting.”
Her parents were told to seek safety in Rafah. A piece of shrapnel killed the 7-year-old in her sleep.
TEL AVIV — The shrapnel pierced through the thin film of 7-year-old Sidal Abu Jamea’s tent, tearing a hole through the pink blanket she was wrapped in and killing her as she slept.
“She didn’t scream,” her mother, Najwa Abu Jamea, told NBC News. “I didn’t even hear her breathe.”
It’s a death that has played out thousands of times in Gaza — a child, the most blameless of civilians, killed in a war that the Israel Defense Forces said is targeting Hamas, but has exacted a toll of more than 18,700 so far, according to Palestinian health authorities. At least 70% of those killed have been women and children.
The family, originally from Khan Younis, had fled south to a refugee camp in Rafah, on the Egyptian border, inside a shrinking corner of the Gaza Strip where the IDF had told Palestinians they would be safe.
Netanyahu on a mission to maintain power, shore up support
Israel’s Netanyahu has spent the past several weeks maneuvering to maintain power and shore up public support amid attacks from political rivals, pressure from the Biden administration, and growing international criticism of his handling of the war.
In an apparent effort to play to his right-wing base, Netanyahu publicly broke this week with President Biden and rejected any talk of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
He called the Oslo peace agreement, which established the Palestinian Authority in 1994 and gave it the power to govern the West Bank and Gaza, a “mistake” that should not be repeated. The statement was a blunt rebuke of Biden, who has called for a “revamped” Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza after Hamas is defeated.
Netanyahu’s move follows a long-running pattern of the Israeli leader making hard-line statements for his own political gain, according to current and former Israeli officials, who asked not to be named.
U.S. and Israeli officials told NBC News that they fear Netanyahu has adopted some positions in the war against Hamas to prolong his own political survival.
Protest erupts in Tel Aviv after IDF admits it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages
TEL AVIV — “Free the hostages! Now!”
The chant that has become an almost daily occurrence in Tel Aviv rang out with renewed vigor tonight, after the IDF revealed it mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages in northern Gaza during the offensive to free the dozens still held captive by Hamas.
Hundreds of people filled the streets for an impromptu march outside Israel’s Defense Ministry, bringing traffic to a halt as they called on Israel’s leadership to do more to see the more than 100 hostages released.
“We came to support the hostages’ families whose children and babies, mothers, daughters, grandparents are kidnapped in Gaza,” said Guy Anitz, 30. Holding up an Israeli flag as he joined the march, he said that he didn’t personally know anyone taken hostage but felt compelled to make his voice heard.
“We’re asking our government to do more to bring them back — and safe,” Anitz said. He said he largely blamed Hamas for the IDF’s accidental killing of three hostages.
He said he believed the fighting will continue until Hamas militants “put their guns down” and release the hostages.
