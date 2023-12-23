Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza; U.N. calls for pause in fighting

What to know
- Israel appears to be intensifying its military campaign, with reports of strikes overnight and into today on Gaza City, refugee camps in central Gaza, and on the southern city of Khan Younis. The IDF issued evacuation orders yesterday for several refugee camps into already over-crowded shelters.
- A heavily-negotiated resolution for desperately needed aid to Gaza was approved by the U.N. Security Council yesterday, calling for a pause in fighting to allow more aid deliveries, but it stopped short of demanding a cease-fire. The U.S. abstained from the vote, amid criticism that they had watered down the resolution.
- The resolution is legally binding though it remains to be seen how aspects of it, including the pause in fighting and protection of humanitarian aid routes, will be implemented in the coming days.
- More than 20,000 people — nearly 1% of the territory's prewar population — have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The vast majority of the enclave's 2.2 million people are displaced, and the U.N. said yesterday that more than half a million face starvation.
- Israeli military officials say 137 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion in Gaza, which came after Hamas killed 1,200 people and seized about 240 hostages Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Jay Gray and Josh Lederman are reporting from the region.
Israel issues further evacuation orders for people in central Gaza
More than 150,000 people in central Gaza were ordered to evacuate yesterday by the Israeli military, UNRWA, the U.N.'s Palestinian refugee agency said, as the IDF expands military operations in Gaza.
Posting on X, UNRWA accused the Israeli army of ordering people “into areas where there are ongoing airstrikes.”
The Israeli military has come under strong criticism since the beginning of its war in Gaza for issuing confusing and impossible evacuation instructions, and for targeting areas it previously told civilians to move to.
“There is nowhere for people to go. Nowhere is safe,” said UNRWA.
A morning strike in Khan Younis
People mourn as they collect the bodies of those killed in a bombing today in the southern city of Khan Younis.
Grieving and often overlooked, Palestinian Christians prepare for a somber Christmas amid war
It’s normally a moment of pure joy for the Rev. Khader Khalilia: the excitement, the giggles, the kisses, as his young daughters — in their Christmas pajamas — open their gifts. But this year, just the thought of it fills Khalilia with guilt.
“I’m struggling,” said the Palestinian American pastor of Redeemer-St. John’s Lutheran Church in New York. “How can I do it while the Palestinian children are suffering, have no shelter or a place to lay their heads?”
Thousands of miles away, near Jesus’ biblical birthplace of Bethlehem, Suzan Sahori has been working with artisans to bring olive wood Christmas ornaments into homes in Australia, Europe and North America. But Sahori is in no mood for festivities: “We’re broken, looking at all these children, all this killing.”
In a traditional season of merriment, many Palestinian Christians — in Bethlehem and beyond — are gripped with helplessness, pain and worry amid the Israel-Hamas war. Some are mourning, lobbying for the war to end, scrambling to get relatives to safety or seeking comfort in the Christmas message of hope.
UNICEF warns of ‘very high risk of famine in the Gaza Strip’
UNICEF estimates at least 1 of 4 houses in Gaza — more than half a million people — “are facing catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity, the highest level of warning,” UNICEF said in a statement.
The statement added that an estimated 1.2 million people are facing “emergency levels of acute food insecurity,” noting that “famine thresholds for acute food insecurity have already been exceeded.”
“In short, this means for many families in Gaza, the threat of dying from hunger is already real,” the statement said.
Additionally, all children in Gaza under the age of five — totaling 335,000 — are at “high risk of severe malnutrition and preventable death as the risk of famine conditions continues to increase.”
According to a UNICEF estimate, “in the coming weeks, at least 10,000 children under five years will suffer the most life-threatening form of malnutrition, known as severe wasting, and will need therapeutic foods.”
While UNICEF said the situation in Gaza is “unacceptable,” it acknowledged that it can be reversed and a coming famine can be averted if there is an “immediate and long-lasting humanitarian ceasefire” so food and services can be brought into the enclave.
Israel’s military campaign in Gaza seen as among the most destructive in recent history, experts say
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military campaign in Gaza, experts say, now sits among the deadliest and most destructive in recent history.
In just over two months, the offensive has wreaked more destruction than the razing of Syria’s Aleppo between 2012 and 2016, Ukraine’s Mariupol or, proportionally, the Allied bombing of Germany in World War II. It has killed more civilians than the U.S.-led coalition did in its three-year campaign against the Islamic State group.
The Israeli military has said little about what kinds of bombs and artillery it is using in Gaza. But from blast fragments found on-site and analyses of strike footage, experts are confident that the vast majority of bombs dropped on the besieged enclave are U.S.-made. They say the weapons include 2,000-pound “bunker-busters” that have killed hundreds in densely populated areas.
With the Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpassing 20,000, the international community is calling for a cease-fire. Israel vows to press ahead, saying it wants to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities following the militant group’s Oct. 7 cross-border rampage that triggered the war, in which it killed 1,200 people and took 240 others hostage.
The Biden administration has quietly continued to supply arms to Israel. Last week, however, President Joe Biden publicly acknowledged that Israel was losing international legitimacy for what he called its “indiscriminate bombing.”
