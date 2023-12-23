Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza; U.N. calls for pause in fighting

Israel issues further evacuation orders for people in central Gaza Residents of the refugee camp of Bureij arrive in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip following yesterday's evacuation order. AFP - Getty Images More than 150,000 people in central Gaza were ordered to evacuate yesterday by the Israeli military, UNRWA, the U.N.'s Palestinian refugee agency said, as the IDF expands military operations in Gaza. Posting on X, UNRWA accused the Israeli army of ordering people “into areas where there are ongoing airstrikes.” The Israeli military has come under strong criticism since the beginning of its war in Gaza for issuing confusing and impossible evacuation instructions, and for targeting areas it previously told civilians to move to. “There is nowhere for people to go. Nowhere is safe,” said UNRWA. Share this -





A morning strike in Khan Younis People mourn as they collect the bodies of those killed in a bombing today in the southern city of Khan Younis. Ahmad Hasaballah / Getty Images Ahmad Hasaballah / Getty Images





Grieving and often overlooked, Palestinian Christians prepare for a somber Christmas amid war It's normally a moment of pure joy for the Rev. Khader Khalilia: the excitement, the giggles, the kisses, as his young daughters — in their Christmas pajamas — open their gifts. But this year, just the thought of it fills Khalilia with guilt. "I'm struggling," said the Palestinian American pastor of Redeemer-St. John's Lutheran Church in New York. "How can I do it while the Palestinian children are suffering, have no shelter or a place to lay their heads?" Thousands of miles away, near Jesus' biblical birthplace of Bethlehem, Suzan Sahori has been working with artisans to bring olive wood Christmas ornaments into homes in Australia, Europe and North America. But Sahori is in no mood for festivities: "We're broken, looking at all these children, all this killing." In a traditional season of merriment, many Palestinian Christians — in Bethlehem and beyond — are gripped with helplessness, pain and worry amid the Israel-Hamas war. Some are mourning, lobbying for the war to end, scrambling to get relatives to safety or seeking comfort in the Christmas message of hope.





UNICEF warns of 'very high risk of famine in the Gaza Strip' UNICEF estimates at least 1 of 4 houses in Gaza — more than half a million people — "are facing catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity, the highest level of warning," UNICEF said in a statement. The statement added that an estimated 1.2 million people are facing "emergency levels of acute food insecurity," noting that "famine thresholds for acute food insecurity have already been exceeded." "In short, this means for many families in Gaza, the threat of dying from hunger is already real," the statement said. Additionally, all children in Gaza under the age of five — totaling 335,000 — are at "high risk of severe malnutrition and preventable death as the risk of famine conditions continues to increase." According to a UNICEF estimate, "in the coming weeks, at least 10,000 children under five years will suffer the most life-threatening form of malnutrition, known as severe wasting, and will need therapeutic foods." While UNICEF said the situation in Gaza is "unacceptable," it acknowledged that it can be reversed and a coming famine can be averted if there is an "immediate and long-lasting humanitarian ceasefire" so food and services can be brought into the enclave.





