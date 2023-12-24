Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden calls for civilian protection, but said "I did not ask for a cease-fire"

What to know
- President Joe Biden reiterated to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the importance of protecting civilians, in a call following a landmark U.N. Security Council vote. The heavily negotiated resolution ceded to the U.S. position by stopping short of calling for a cease-fire.
- Netanyahu vowed to continue the war "until all its goals are completed." Israel's Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, encouraged troops for their operations in the city of Beit Hanoun. "These images reverberate in the entire region," he said. "Everyone can use ‘Google Maps’ and imagine what may happen in Beirut.”
- Israel appears to be intensifying its military campaign, with reports of strikes and overnight raids this weekend, including one of the deadliest single strikes of the war, which killed over 70 members of an extended family in Gaza City.
- The U.S. Navy continued to respond to attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, shooting down two drones yesterday. In the past month, Houthis have attacked more than 100 commercial vessels, crippling traffic in the key shipping passage to the Suez Canal.
- More than 20,200 people — nearly 1% of the territory's prewar population — have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The vast majority of the enclave's 2.2 million people are displaced, and the U.N. said yesterday that more than half a million face starvation.
- Israeli military officials say 152 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion in Gaza, which came after Hamas killed 1,200 people and seized about 240 hostages Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Jay Gray and Josh Lederman are reporting from the region.
Death toll in Gaza reaches over 20,200
20,258 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said yesterday, with more than 53,600 wounded.
Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra, a spokesperson for the Ministry, estimated earlier in December that 70% of those killed were women and children.
The total death toll in the besieged coastal enclave is an estimate due to ongoing war, and the number of people still stuck under rubble, with the absence of sufficient fuel or resources to assist in retrieving them. Earlier in December, the Ministry estimated that 7,780 people were missing and presumed dead beneath rubble.
Drone attack on Israeli-affiliated merchant vessel off India’s west coast
NEW DELHI — A drone hit an Israeli-affiliated merchant vessel off the coast of India in the Arabian Sea on Saturday, a British maritime security firm said, damaging the vessel but causing no casualties.
The incident on the Liberian-flagged chemical product tanker occurred 120 miles (200-kilometers) southwest of the Indian port of Veraval, said Ambrey. It gave no further details about the vessel’s Israeli links.
Ambrey said the drone attack struck the stern and caused a fire onboard that was later extinguished without any casualties among the crew. The firm said the vessel suffered some structural damage and some water was taken onboard.
“The vessel was Israel-affiliated. She had last called in Saudi Arabia and was destined for India at the time,” Ambrey said.
The Indian Navy responded after the shipping company requested assistance, a naval official said.
“Indian Navy had dispatched an aircraft, which arrived overhead the MV (merchant vessel),” a statement said. “Safety of the crew and ship was ascertained. A warship has also been dispatched to provide any assistance as required.”
Major global shipping firms have rerouted their vessels after attacks in the Red Sea since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7. Many vessels take a longer and costlier route around the southern tip of Africa.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack.
U.S. Navy ship shoots down Houthi drones, responds to attacks on other vessels in Red Sea
Houthi rebels in Yemen fired missiles into international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea on Saturday, but no ships reported being impacted by the two anti-ship ballistic missiles, according to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command.
Between 3 and 8 p.m. local time, four unmanned aerial drones fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen were shot down by the USS Laboon — the ship the drones were heading toward — U.S. Central Command said, adding there were no injuries or damage from the incident.
USS Laboon then turned its attention to reports from two ships also in the Southern Red Sea that were under attack at approximately 8 p.m. local time, CENTCOM said.
A Houthi one-way attack drone nearly missed the M/V Blaamanen, a Norwegian-flagged, owned, and operated chemical/oil tanker, CENTCOM said. The M/V Saibaba, a Gabon-owned, Indian-flagged crude oil tanker reported it was hit by a one-way attack drone, according to CENTCOM.
Neither ship reported any injuries from the attacks, which mark the 14th and 15th on commercial shipping vessels by the Houthis since Oct. 17.
As the Houthi rebels continue to fire missiles at ships in the Southern Red Sea, a number of major companies are pausing shipments that pass through region.
Biden, Netanyahu discuss concerns over civilian deaths in Gaza, hostage releases
President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone today and discussed Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.
Biden reiterated the importance of protecting civilians in Gaza, including those who are supporting the humanitarian aid efforts, according to a White House readout of the call. Biden said it is also crucial to allow those civilians to move safely away from areas of ongoing fighting, the White House said.
The leaders also discussed the importance of the release of all remaining hostages being held by Hamas.
Catch up on NBC News' latest coverage of the war
How 3 Israeli hostages tried to save themselves, only to be killed by their own military
How the White House persuaded Israel to open the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza
About 20,000 people killed in Gaza, Health Ministry says
Palestinian support for ‘armed struggle’ is rising as Gaza death estimate tops 20,000