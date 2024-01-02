Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF withdrawing some troops from Gaza in preparation for long fight

What we know
- Israel says it will withdraw five military brigades, including many reservists, from the Gaza Strip this week in an effort to pace itself for an expected long-term conflict and to mitigate damage to its economy.
- Israel’s Supreme Court struck down a key party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul. The court narrowly voted to overturn a law passed in July that prevents judges from striking down government decisions they deem “unreasonable.”
- A senior Israel Defense Forces spokesman has indicated that the military offensive in Gaza could last throughout 2024, with forces preparing for "prolonged fighting."
- Netanyahu has continued to push back against calls for a cease-fire in Gaza and said on Saturday that the war was expected to go on for “many more months.”
- More than 21,800 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 55,000 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials say at least 170 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion in Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were seized after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
Turkey detains 33 people suspected of spying Israel’s Mossad, state media reports
Turkish authorities have detained 33 people suspected of carrying out espionage for Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported Tuesday, adding 13 others were being sought by police.
Anadolu said police had carried out simultaneous raids in 57 locations across eight provinces as part of an investigation that the counter-terrorism bureau of the Istanbul prosecutor’s office had launched.
Without citing sources, it said the suspects were believed to be aiming to identify, monitor, assault and kidnap foreign nationals living in Turkey as part of “international espionage” operations.
Gazan children receive 600,000 vaccines but children's agency warns more is needed
UNICEF, the United Nation's children's agency, said today it has delivered more than 600,000 vaccines doses to the Gaza Strip since the current war broke out in October, but has stressed that more is needed.
Almost 17,000 children have missed routine vaccinations in Gaza since Oct. 7, the agency said, "leaving their immunity compromised at a time of significant vulnerability."
About 1.9 million people have been internally displaced within Gaza, according to the U.N., with severely limited access to fresh water, food and medical supplies. Before the war, child vaccination rates in Gaza had reached 99%.
"The conflict disrupted routine vaccinations and disease surveillance systems in recent weeks, increasing the risk of outbreaks of deadly but preventable diseases, such as measles and polio," UNICEF said.
A new day begins in war-torn Gaza
The sun rises above the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip.
