Israel-Hamas war live updates: Killing of Hamas leader in Lebanon stokes escalation fears

Israeli troops inside Gaza This handout picture released by the Israeli army this morning shows Israeli soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip amid continuing battles with Hamas. AFP - Getty Images





Iran condemns the killing of Hamas leader The Iranian Foreign Minister has condemned the killing of Saleh al-Arouri, the Hamas deputy chief who was killed in a strike in Lebanon yesterday. In a post on X this morning, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called the killing a "terrorist act that proves that Israel has not achieved its goals in Gaza despite America's support." Israel has not taken responsibility for the blast.





No damage reported after ballistic missiles fired in Red Sea, U.S. says Two anti-ship ballistic missiles were fired from areas controlled by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen into the Southern Red Sea last night, the U.S. Central Command said earlier today in a post on X. The ships in the vicinity reported no damage, it said. "These illegal actions endangered the lives of dozens of innocent mariners and continue to disrupt the free flow of international commerce," said the Central Command.





New U.S. intel assessment suggests Hamas used Al-Shifa Hospital to house command infrastructure, official says A new U.S. assessment based on newly downgraded intelligence supports the conclusion that Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group used the Al-Shifa hospital complex in Gaza to house command infrastructure, a U.S. official told NBC News. The information also supports the conclusion that the groups exercised some command and control activities, stored some weapons, and held at least a few hostages at the site, the official said. Hamas members at the hospital evacuated days before the Israeli military raided the hospital and "destroyed documents and electronics at the complex," the official added. "The U.S. Intelligence Community is confident in its judgment on this topic and has independently corroborated information on HAMAS and PIJ's use of the hospital complex for a variety of purposes related to its campaign against Israel," the official said. NBC News has not viewed the intelligence in question. The assessment described by the U.S. official supports the case put forward by Israel, which drew widespread criticism for its assault on the hospital complex.





