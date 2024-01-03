Israel-Hamas war live updates: Killing of Hamas leader in Lebanon stokes escalation fears

What we know
- The killing of a senior Hamas leader in a strike in Lebanon has stoked fears of escalation between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. Saleh al-Arouri was killed along with six other people in a suburb of Beirut, sparking global calls for restraint.
- Israel has not confirmed whether it was behind the blast, but the country's military said it is "prepared for any scenario" as the focus turns toward an expected response.
- Two right-wing Israeli government ministers have hit back at criticism from the United States and others after their comments calling for the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. The State Department rejected the comments yesterday as "inflammatory and irresponsible."
- More than 22,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 55,000 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials say at least 170 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion in Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were seized after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Matt Bradley, Keir Simmons, Ali Arouzi and Josh Lederman are reporting from the region.
Israeli troops inside Gaza
This handout picture released by the Israeli army this morning shows Israeli soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip amid continuing battles with Hamas.
Iran condemns the killing of Hamas leader
The Iranian Foreign Minister has condemned the killing of Saleh al-Arouri, the Hamas deputy chief who was killed in a strike in Lebanon yesterday.
In a post on X this morning, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called the killing a “terrorist act that proves that Israel has not achieved its goals in Gaza despite America’s support."
Israel has not taken responsibility for the blast.
No damage reported after ballistic missiles fired in Red Sea, U.S. says
Two anti-ship ballistic missiles were fired from areas controlled by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen into the Southern Red Sea last night, the U.S. Central Command said earlier today in a post on X.
The ships in the vicinity reported no damage, it said.
"These illegal actions endangered the lives of dozens of innocent mariners and continue to disrupt the free flow of international commerce," said the Central Command.
New U.S. intel assessment suggests Hamas used Al-Shifa Hospital to house command infrastructure, official says
A new U.S. assessment based on newly downgraded intelligence supports the conclusion that Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group used the Al-Shifa hospital complex in Gaza to house command infrastructure, a U.S. official told NBC News.
The information also supports the conclusion that the groups exercised some command and control activities, stored some weapons, and held at least a few hostages at the site, the official said. Hamas members at the hospital evacuated days before the Israeli military raided the hospital and "destroyed documents and electronics at the complex," the official added.
"The U.S. Intelligence Community is confident in its judgment on this topic and has independently corroborated information on HAMAS and PIJ’s use of the hospital complex for a variety of purposes related to its campaign against Israel," the official said.
NBC News has not viewed the intelligence in question. The assessment described by the U.S. official supports the case put forward by Israel, which drew widespread criticism for its assault on the hospital complex.
Making bread and a bed in southern Gaza
Displaced Palestinians living in makeshift shelters in southern Gaza are combatting dwindling supplies and deteriorating weather amid Israel's bombardment.