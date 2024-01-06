Israel-Hamas war live updates: Blinken tours Middle East amid fears of regional escalation

The group said it targeted Al-Tanf Base in western Syria and Al-Shaddadi in the northeast using drones in response to "American occupation forces in Iraq and the region," as well as in response to Israel's war in Gaza.

Militants in the Islamic Resistance of Iraq attacked two U.S. bases in Syria today, the group said in a statement.

Gaza’s child amputees face further risks without expert care

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza — Eleven-year-old Noor’s left leg was almost entirely torn off when her home in Jabalia, Gaza was hit by an explosion in October. Now her right leg, fitted with a heavy metal bar and four screws drilled into the bone, may have to be amputated.

“It hurts me a lot ... I’m afraid that they’ll have to cut off my other leg,” she said from her hospital bed, staring at her clunky fixation device.

“I used to run and play, I was so happy with my life, but now when I lost my leg, my life became ugly and I got sad. I hope I can get an artificial limb.”

In bombed-out Gaza, a generation of child amputees is emerging as Israel’s retaliatory blitz after Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 attacks has led to blast and crush injuries as explosive weapons tear through densely-packed high-rise housing blocks.

Poor hygiene and medicine shortages spell more complications and amputations on existing injuries, some of which may not be survivable, doctors say.

Show more