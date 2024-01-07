Israel-Hamas war live updates: Blinken to focus on 'preventing this conflict from spreading'

What we know
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken began the second day of a weeklong diplomatic tour in Jordan, with upcomign stops in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel and the occupied West Bank. “We have an intense focus on preventing this conflict from spreading,” Blinken said today.
- Yesterday marked the heaviest day of cross-border fighting between Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, and Israel. Both militaries reported exchanges of fire over the weekend, including a barrage of rocket attacks into northern Israel by Hezbollah.
- In a statement late yesterday, IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said "Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into an unnecessary war — for the sake of Hamas." The IDF, he said, it is ready to defend Israel "through the force of arms," but added that the potential for a diplomatic resolution is "still open."
- Hezbollah urged people to stay away from areas targeted by Isreali strikes. Some 76,000 people have been displaced from southern Lebanon, and tens of thousands of Israelis have likewise fled the border area in recent months.
- More than 22,700 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 57,000 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials say at least 170 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion of Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were seized after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Matt Bradley, Raf Sanchez, Ali Arouzi, Josh Lederman and Andrea Mitchell are reporting from the region.
Blinken says Middle East meetings focus on 'stopping this conflict from spreading'
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on his fourth trip to the Middle East since October 7, in an attempt to try to contain the war in Gaza and manage a growing regional crisis in Lebanon and the Red Sea.
Blinken arrived in Amman for talks with Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs this morning.
“We have an intense focus on preventing this conflict from spreading,” Blinken said, speaking from an airfield in Crete, adding that he would be working to persuade “allies and partners” to use the “influence and ties that they have” to stop the war from spreading.
Blinken also added that he would be working to maximize humanitarian aid and civilian protection in Gaza, saying “far too many Palestinians have been killed.”
After talks in Jordan, Blinken will travel on to Israel, the occupied West Bank, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
Austin takes responsibility for not disclosing ICU stay sooner
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin released a statement Saturday taking responsibility for not disclosing his medical condition sooner, including that he was hospitalized in an intensive care unit for four days.
“I am very glad to be on the mend and look forward to returning to the Pentagon soon. I also understand the media concerns about transparency and I recognize I could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed. I commit to doing better,” Austin said. “But this is important to say: this was my medical procedure, and I take full responsibility for my decisions about disclosure.”
Austin was admitted to the hospital on Monday night for complications following an elective procedure, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said. He remained hospitalized Saturday.
A senior defense official said Friday that Austin had not able to perform his duties since New Year’s Day. Ryder told NBC News that Austin “resumed his full duties” on Friday evening.
69,000 housing units in Gaza destroyed, Hamas-run government media office says
Thousands of residential and civilian buildings have been totally or partially destroyed by Israel’s land, sea and air campaign on the strip, the Hamas-run government media office said in a statement today, as it released statistics showing the scale of destruction on the Gaza Strip.
Sixty-five thousand tons of explosives have been dropped on Gaza, it said in a statement on Telegram, totally destroying 69,000 residential buildings and partially destroying 290,000 more.
Ninety-four schools and universities, 130 mosques and three churches have also been destroyed, the media office said. Hundreds of hospitals have been taken out of service, either due to destruction or lack of equipment and fuel, it added. Mosques, churches and educational facilities, alongside hospitals, are being widely used by internally displaced Gazans as sheltering zones, given their classification as protected civilian objects under international humanitarian law.
More than 22,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip so far. In a statement Friday, the U.N.’s undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs, Martin Griffiths, said the enclave had “simply become uninhabitable,” due to the scale of destruction and inability of humanitarian agencies to effectively distribute aid or supplies.
Cumbersome process and ‘arbitrary’ Israeli inspections slow aid delivery into Gaza, U.S. senators say
CAIRO — At Egypt’s Rafah border crossing, lines of hundreds of trucks carrying aid wait for weeks to enter Gaza, and a warehouse is full of goods rejected by Israeli inspectors, everything from water testing equipment to medical kits for delivering babies, two U.S. senators said Saturday after a visit to the border.
Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Jeff Merkley pointed to a cumbersome process that is slowing relief to the Palestinian population in the besieged territory — largely due to Israeli inspections of aid cargos, with seemingly arbitrary rejections of vital humanitarian equipment. The system to ensure that aid deliveries within Gaza don’t get hit by Israeli forces is “totally broken,” they said.
“What struck me yesterday was the miles of backed-up trucks. We couldn’t count, but there were hundreds,” Merkley said in a briefing with Van Hollen to a group of reporters in Cairo.
The U.S. has been pressing Israel for weeks to let greater amounts of food, water, fuel, medicine and other supplies into Gaza, and the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution on Dec. 22 calling for an immediate increase in deliveries. Three weeks ago, Israel opened its Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza, adding a second entry point for aid after Rafah.
Still, the rate of trucks entering has not risen significantly. This week, an average of around 120 trucks a day entered through Rafah and Kerem Shalom, according to U.N. figures, far below the 500 trucks of goods going in daily before the war and far below what aid groups say is needed.
Other than the trickle of aid through the crossings, Israel has barred the entry of supplies since its assault on Gaza began three months ago, aiming to destroy Hamas after its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
The result has been a humanitarian catastrophe for the territory’s 2.3 million Palestinians.
Almost the entire population depends on the trucks coming across the border for their survival. One in four Palestinians in Gaza is starving, and the rest face crisis levels of hunger, according to the U.N. More than 85% of Gaza’s people have been driven from their homes by Israeli bombardment and ground offensives. Most live in U.N. shelters crowded many times beyond their capacity, in tent camps that have sprung up or on the streets. The few functioning hospitals are overwhelmed with wounded and patients amid outbreaks of disease, as sanitation systems have collapsed.
Van Hollen and Merkley said a more simplified process for getting aid into Gaza is necessary. During a three-day visit to Egypt, they met with Egyptian officials, U.N. aid agencies and non-governmental relief groups working in Gaza. At Rafah on Friday, they also spoke to doctors who had come out of Gaza and a truck driver waiting to get in.
Trucks carrying aid cargos can wait for weeks at the border for their turn to be processed, they said they were told by aid officials. They enter the Egyptian side of the border, drive along no-man’s land to the Israeli facility at Nitzana for inspection by the military, then return to Rafah to cross into Gaza — or go to Kerem Shalom for inspection and entry there.
Kerem Shalom operates eight hours a day, and both it and Nitzana close part of Friday and all Saturday. “This, in a 24-hour-a day” humanitarian crisis, Van Hollen said.
Israel says the inspections are necessary to prevent items of military use from reaching Hamas.
During the process, cargos are unloaded and reloaded several times. If inspectors reject a single item in a truck, it must return with its entire cargo to be re-packaged, starting the weeks-long process all over again, said Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland.
The reasons for rejection are often “very vague, and they are conveyed informally. Sometimes they were very unreasonable,” said Merkley, a Democrat from Oregon.
The two senators said they saw a warehouse in Rafah filled with material that had been rejected in inspection. It included oxygen cylinders, gas-powered generators, tents and medical kits used in delivering babies.
Aid workers told the senators the tents were refused because they included metal poles, and the medical kits because they included scalpels. Most solar-powered equipment appears to be barred — though it is vital in Gaza, where central electricity has collapsed and fuel for generators is in short supply.
“The warehouse was a testament to the arbitrariness” of the process, Van Hollen said.
There is a process for pre-approving cargos, but it can take weeks, they said, and even items that obtained prior approval are sometimes rejected during inspection. After inspection, trucks are considered “sanitized” and their drivers are not allowed to interact with anyone; the senators said they were told one truck driver was turned back after someone brought him a cup of coffee, violating the rule.
The process is “completely incompatible” with a humanitarian crisis of this extent, Merkley said. “There has to be a simplified process” that honors Israel’s concerns over potential military uses of goods but also addresses the scale of the situation, he said.
The senators, who both sit on the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, said they were drawing up recommendations for changes.
Speaking to reporters in Jerusalem this week, Col. Elad Goren, a senior official in the Israeli military body overseeing Palestinian civilian affairs known as COGAT, admitted that Israeli security checks could be hampering rapid aid delivery but largely blamed the bottlenecks on international agencies and the United Nations.
Asked about certain forms of medical equipment not being allowed in, he said, “I want to make it clear we are not refusing anything that is underneath four headlines … Food, water, medical supplies and shelters.”
Goren said the U.N. should increase manpower and workers’ hours and deploy more trucks to deliver aid. He maintained the humanitarian situation in Gaza was under control and there was sufficient food. Officials at COGAT did not respond to Associated Press requests for comment on the senators’ briefing.
Van Hollen and Merkley said U.N. and other aid workers described extensive problems in distributing aid. They must ration the small amount of fuel Israel allows to enter Gaza between hospitals, bakeries and aid trucks. Frequent collapses of the communications system — or simple inability to recharge phone batteries — makes contact and coordination with aid teams impossible.
Arranging safe passage for aid deliveries is an enormous challenge, they said. “Nothing about deconfliction is working,” Merkley said. Aid groups inform the Israeli military of their movements but even once they have assurances an area is safe, it sometimes gets struck.
“No place really becomes deconflicted,” Merkley said. “It is not safe for them to move.”