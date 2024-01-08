Israel-Hamas war live updates: Palestinians must not be pressured to leave Gaza, Blinken says on Middle East tour

WHO warns of ‘sickening scenes’ at key Gaza hospital

The WHO has warned that a key hospital in central Gaza “must remain functional” after staff reported "sickening scenes" amid reports of patients and workers fleeing fighting in the area.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that his staff have seen “sickening scenes of people of all ages being treated on blood-streaked floors and in chaotic corridors” at Al-Aqsa Hospital, the main hospital still serving central Gaza.

In his X post, he further added that it is unbelievable that an essential need like that of healthcare was not assured.