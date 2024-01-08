Israel-Hamas war live updates: Palestinians must not be pressured to leave Gaza, Blinken says on Middle East tour

What we know
- Palestinian civilians "must not be pressed to leave Gaza," Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said on his fourth diplomatic trip to the Middle East since the war began. Blinken is in Saudi Arabia and the UAE today before arriving in Israel as the U.S. seeks to avert a broader regional conflict.
- Blinken said that the killing of a prominent Palestinian journalist's son in an Israeli strike was “an unimaginable tragedy.” Al Jazeera's Gaza bureau chief, Wael Dahdouh, vowed to continue reporting despite the death of his son Hamza, also a reporter, and the earlier loss of a number of other relatives in the war.
- Intense clashes took place over the weekend on Israel's border with Lebanon, where the Israeli military warned of "another war" with the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. Last week's assassination of a Hamas leader in Beirut has halted talks on a hostage deal, two senior administration officials told NBC News.
- The World Health Organization said it had canceled a delivery of medical supplies to northern Gaza due to security fears, and warned that a key hospital in central Gaza "must remain functional" amid fighting in the area. More than 22,700 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 57,000 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials say at least 170 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion of Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were seized after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell, Richard Engel, Keir Simmons, Matt Bradley, Raf Sanchez, Ali Arouzi and Josh Lederman are reporting from the region.
WHO warns of ‘sickening scenes’ at key Gaza hospital
The WHO has warned that a key hospital in central Gaza “must remain functional” after staff reported "sickening scenes" amid reports of patients and workers fleeing fighting in the area.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that his staff have seen “sickening scenes of people of all ages being treated on blood-streaked floors and in chaotic corridors” at Al-Aqsa Hospital, the main hospital still serving central Gaza.
In his X post, he further added that it is unbelievable that an essential need like that of healthcare was not assured.
IDF says it killed 10 fighters in Khan Younis
Israeli forces have killed at least 10 fighters in the main southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, the IDF said today in a statement, as it struck areas used to launch rockets.
Overnight, the IDF struck a total of 30 targets in the city, including underground targets, it said, as its aerial forces assisted the IDF's ground operations.
The IDF said it also located a tunnel shaft and weaponry in an agricultural area in the central Gaza Strip. In al-Maghazi, an Israeli fighter jet struck a weapons storage facility, the IDF added.
Blinken says Palestinians must not be pressed to leave Gaza as he continues Middle East tour
As Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Arab leaders yesterday, kickstarting talks on a post-war Gaza, he said Washington opposes any idea of displacing Palestinians from the territory.
"Palestinian civilians must be able to return home as soon as conditions allow. They cannot, they must not, be pressed to leave Gaza," he told reporters after meeting his Qatari counterparts in Doha.
Blinken is expected to meet with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nayan this morning after arriving in Abu Dhabi last night.
He is then expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia for a meeting with the Crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud before departing for Tel Aviv.
An Israeli bombardment lights buildings in Khan Younis
Seen from Rafah, southern Gaza, the city of Khan Younis was lit up last night by Israeli strikes.