Israel-Hamas war live updates: Blinken to talk 'way forward' in Gaza as he meets with Israeli leaders

What we know
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet with Israeli officials as the U.S. pushes its ally to scale back its deadly assault on the Gaza Strip, and seeks to avert a wider war. It follows days of talks with Middle East leaders, who warned that anti-U.S. opinion is growing in the region, multiple sources told NBC News.
- The Israeli military has indicated it is shifting to a less intense phase in the north, but said it was expanding ground operations in the key southern city of Khan Younis as it battles Hamas but also bombards areas where masses of civilians fled at Israel's urging.
- Fears of broader escalation were stoked by an Israeli strike in Lebanon that killed an elite commander in the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group. Last week's assassination of a Hamas leader in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, has halted talks on a hostage deal, two senior administration officials told NBC News.
- More than 23,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 57,000 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead. Israeli military officials say at least 180 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion of Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were seized after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell, Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Ali Arouzi and Josh Lederman are reporting from the region.
Ex-Dutch politician starts new job as U.N. aid chief to Gaza
Former Dutch deputy premier Sigrid Kaag met with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and senior officials at the start of her new job Monday as the U.N. coordinator for humanitarian aid and reconstruction in war-torn Gaza.
Kaag is also scheduled to travel to Washington for meetings this week before heading to the Mideast, where she will initially be based in Amman, Jordan, U.N. associate spokesperson Florencia Soto Niño said.
Guterres appointed Kaag, a Mideast expert fluent in Arabic and five other languages, on Dec. 27 to facilitate, coordinate, monitor, and verify humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza.
Under terms of a U.N. Security Council resolution adopted on Dec. 22, she is also mandated to establish a U.N. “mechanism” to accelerate humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza through states which are not party to the conflict.
In late December, 23 U.N. and nongovernmental organizations said Gaza’s entire 2.3 million population is in food crisis, with 576,000 people at catastrophic or starvation levels and the risk of famine “increasing each day.” Their report blamed the widespread hunger on insufficient aid entering Gaza.
Kaag started working for the United Nations in 1994 in Sudan and has worked for the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza and the West Bank, as regional director for the Mideast for the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF, and as U.N. special envoy for Lebanon.
She then entered politics in the Netherlands and was named minister for trade and development in 2017. Most recently, she served as deputy prime minister and the first female minister of finance, but she announced last July was leaving Dutch politics because of “hate, intimidation and threats” that put “a heavy burden on my family.”
Blinken lands in Tel Aviv
Secretary of State Antony Blinken gestures as he arrives in Tel Aviv last night, during his week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East.