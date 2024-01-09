Israel-Hamas war live updates: Blinken to talk 'way forward' in Gaza as he meets with Israeli leaders

Ex-Dutch politician starts new job as U.N. aid chief to Gaza

Former Dutch deputy premier Sigrid Kaag met with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and senior officials at the start of her new job Monday as the U.N. coordinator for humanitarian aid and reconstruction in war-torn Gaza.

Kaag is also scheduled to travel to Washington for meetings this week before heading to the Mideast, where she will initially be based in Amman, Jordan, U.N. associate spokesperson Florencia Soto Niño said.

Guterres appointed Kaag, a Mideast expert fluent in Arabic and five other languages, on Dec. 27 to facilitate, coordinate, monitor, and verify humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza.

Under terms of a U.N. Security Council resolution adopted on Dec. 22, she is also mandated to establish a U.N. “mechanism” to accelerate humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza through states which are not party to the conflict.

Show more