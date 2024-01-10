Israel-Hamas war live updates: 'Largest' Houthi attack repelled in the Red Sea

What we know
- The U.S. and U.K. have shot down a massive barrage of missiles and drones fired by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, thought to be the militants' largest attack yet. The assault came ahead of a planned United Nations Security Council vote to potentially condemn and demand an immediate halt to the Yemen-based rebels' attacks.
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank as the U.S. pushes Israel to reduce civilian suffering and embrace a plan for post-war Gaza.
- Blinken's diplomatic tour of the Middle East has also focused on averting a broader regional conflict, as tensions mount on Israel's northern border with Lebanon after a series of strikes targeting commanders in the Hezbollah militant group.
- More than 23,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 57,000 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials say at least 189 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion of Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were seized after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell, Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Ali Arouzi and Josh Lederman are reporting from the region.
U.S. and U.K. shoot down huge Houthi attack in Red Sea
U.S. Central Command confirmed tonight that U.S. forces, with the help of a British destroyer, shot down 21 munitions fired by Iran-backed Houthi militants based in Yemen.
Central Command said the attack, one of the largest since the Houthis began targeting international containerships in response to Israel’s incursions into Gaza in the fall, led to the launching and firing of 18 weaponized drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles and an anti-ship ballistic missile toward shipping lanes where dozens of merchant ships were at sea.
If wasn’t clear whether there was a target more specific than merchant ships using the waterway, which is crucial to global trade. No injuries or damaged vessels were reported.
Central Command credited a “combined effort” that included F/A-18s from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier, as well as contributions from the U.S. and Royal Navy destroyers USS Gravely, USS Laboon, USS Mason and HMS Diamond.
It was the 27th attack by Houthis on the trade route since Nov. 19, according to NBC News’ accounts. Two U.S. defense officials said the U.S. has prepared a plan with options for how it should respond.
The Houthis are one of a number of Iran-backed militant groups in the region that threaten to expand Israel’s war with Hamas militants into a broader Middle East fight that would pit forces backed by Iran against Israel and its U.S. support.
U.S. diplomats have said they don’t want to see the scenario play out.
Multiple Israeli military operations fuel anger among Palestinians in small West Bank city
TULKAREM, occupied West Bank — On the outskirts of Tulkarem, a small Palestinian city in the northwest of the West Bank, hundreds took to the streets Tuesday.
Local leaders, residents, and members of the area’s militant groups marched in a funeral procession for three young men, shot dead Monday in a night-time raid carried out by the Israeli security forces. Masked militants fired semi-automatic weapons into the air as others carried the bodies of the dead to a nearby cemetery.
Tulkarem has long been home to large contingent of Palestinian hardliners, and the last several months have seen militant groups there only growing in popularity. Since the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, there’s been an uptick of Israeli military activity in and around Tulkarem; the Israeli forces have carried out at least seven major operations in the area, according to local Palestinian officials.
The Nur Shams Refugee Camp in Tulkarem, a poor neighborhood outside the city center, has been the focus of much of Israel’s recent military activity in the area — where many residents have been detained, killed or have had homes damaged.
“The people are angry — for losing their children, for losing their homes,” Suleiman al-Zuhairi, a Nur Shams official, told NBC News. “The camp is a very hard place to live in and what we see from the Israeli action is that they are trying to create an enemy in every house. …Nobody knows why all the people have to be punished.”