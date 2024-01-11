Israel-Hamas war live updates: South Africa begins ICJ genocide case against Israel over Gaza

What we know
- The United Nations’ top court is starting hearings into South Africa’s accusation that Israel’s military assault on the Gaza Strip amounts to genocide against Palestinians, a claim that Israel strongly denies and has dismissed as "atrocious and preposterous." South Africa is initially asking the International Court of Justice to order an immediate halt of Israel’s offensive, though a decision will likely take weeks.
- Ahead of two days of opening arguments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered his first public rebuke of comments by senior members of his government that have drawn criticism from the U.S. and others. "Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing its civilian population," Netanyahu said in a video statement in English.
- The U.S. has been pushing Israel to reduce civilian suffering and embrace a plan for post-war Gaza. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Egypt to wrap up a tour of the Middle East that has also focused on preventing a broader regional war, amid growing attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea and escalating clashes between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon.
- More than 23,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 59,000 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials say at least 189 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion of Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were seized after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Ali Arouzi, Chantal Da Silva and Josh Lederman are reporting from the region.
Netanyahu insists he has no plans to occupy Gaza
In a rebuke against right-wing members of his own coalition government, Israel's prime minister has said his country has no plans to occupy Gaza and replace its Palestinian population.
The comments come after the U.S. and others criticized suggestions by some of Netanyahu’s ministers that Gazans should be “voluntarily” resettled in other countries to make way for Israelis. International law experts say that this would not be voluntary if Gaza is made unlivable, warning it could constitute a war crime.
Netanyahu spoke on the eve of Israel defending itself against accusations of genocide at the United Nations' top court, the International Court of Justice.
“I want to make a few points absolutely clear: Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing its civilian population,” Netanyahu said in an English-language video message released last night. “Our goal is to rid Gaza of Hamas terrorists and free our hostages," he said. "Once this is achieved Gaza can be demilitarized and deradicalized, thereby creating a possibility for a better future for Israel and Palestinians alike.”
Florida welcomes students fleeing campus antisemitism, with little evidence that there’s demand
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week directed the state’s universities to make it easier for out-of-state students facing antisemitism and other religious harassment in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war to transfer to Florida campuses.
DeSantis’ directive on Tuesday piggybacks on blowback some Ivy League leaders have faced in response to how they’re handling antisemitism and anti-Israel protests on their campuses. The governor’s office said there has been an increase in inquiries about transferring, without providing any numbers to back that up.
“With leaders of so-called elite universities enabling antisemitic activities, rather than protecting their students from threats and harassment, it is understandable that many Jewish students are looking for alternatives and looking to Florida,” DeSantis, who is campaigning for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, said in a statement.
The order referred to all students facing religious harassment, and when asked if it included Muslims, Christians and others, a spokeswoman for the board governing Florida’s university systems said Wednesday it covers any student fearful of religious persecution following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. However, neither she nor the governor’s office said how many students had made inquiries about transferring.
Democratic state Sen. Lori Berman said she knows of Florida students at Harvard who are concerned about antisemitism on campus, but has also heard from a student at the University of South Florida in Tampa, adding that antisemitism is a problem in many places and DeSantis’ directive is doing little to prevent it.
“It’s kind of interesting that we’re offering our Florida schools when I’m not sure that our Florida schools are any different than what’s going on elsewhere in the nation,” said Berman, who is Jewish.
The lawmaker from South Florida also noted there have been Nazi and antisemitic demonstrations and activities in Florida that DeSantis has said little about.
Israel showing few signs of winding down war in Gaza
Israel is showing few signs of winding down the war against Hamas, whose leader in Gaza is still at large. NBC News traveled to Beirut, Lebanon, where a senior Hamas leader was killed in an Israeli drone strike. We spoke to a local store owner who was working next to the apartment that was targeted, saying he never saw anyone living there.