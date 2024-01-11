Israel-Hamas war live updates: South Africa begins ICJ genocide case against Israel over Gaza

Netanyahu insists he has no plans to occupy Gaza

In a rebuke against right-wing members of his own coalition government, Israel's prime minister has said his country has no plans to occupy Gaza and replace its Palestinian population.

The comments come after the U.S. and others criticized suggestions by some of Netanyahu’s ministers that Gazans should be “voluntarily” resettled in other countries to make way for Israelis. International law experts say that this would not be voluntary if Gaza is made unlivable, warning it could constitute a war crime.

Netanyahu spoke on the eve of Israel defending itself against accusations of genocide at the United Nations' top court, the International Court of Justice.

“I want to make a few points absolutely clear: Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing its civilian population,” Netanyahu said in an English-language video message released last night. “Our goal is to rid Gaza of Hamas terrorists and free our hostages," he said. "Once this is achieved Gaza can be demilitarized and deradicalized, thereby creating a possibility for a better future for Israel and Palestinians alike.”