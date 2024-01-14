Israel-Hamas war live updates: On the 100th day of war, Netanyahu vows 'no one will stop us'

What we know
- Today is the 100th day of the war. In Israel, families and supporters of the remaining hostages mark the grim milestone with gatherings at Hostages Square, and protests erupted around the world over the weekend calling for a cease-fire. In Gaza, famine looms as the death toll mounts.
- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed yesterday that Israel will pursue "total victory," and that “no one will stop us, not The Hague, not the axis of evil and not anyone else.”
- “The massive death, destruction, displacement, hunger, loss, and grief of the last 100 days are staining our shared humanity," the head of the U.N.'s Palestinian refugee agency said yesterday.
- Fears of a regional escalation continue to simmer following strikes yesterday and on Friday by the U.S. and U.K. on Houti military positions in Yemen, and the IDF and Hezbollah's ongoing exchanges of fire over the border.
- More than 23,800 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 60,000 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials say at least 186 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion of Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages seized after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Ali Arouzi, Chantal Da Silva and Josh Lederman are reporting from the region.
U.K. foreign secretary says the 'lights are absolutely flashing red' on the global dashboard
The U.K.'s foreign secretary, David Cameron, said "it is hard to think of a time when there has been so much danger and insecurity and instability in the world," during an interview this morning with Sky News, the Britsh broadcaster which shares a parent company with NBC News.
He went on to justify the coordinated U.S.-U.K. strikes on Yemen in response to continued Houthi rebel attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.
"If you don't act against the Houthis is the Red Sea, you are going to see more attacks, they are effectively terroristic attacks, you will see more of that,” Cameron said.
180 women give birth in 'inhumane' conditions daily, says PRCS
Many women are "unable to reach hospitals due to being in besieged areas," the Palestine Red Crescent Society said yesterday, accusing Israeli forces of "preventing ambulances from reaching them," and describing the conditions as "dangerous and inhumane."
The WHO has previously warned that women and newborns are bearing the brunt of the war in Gaza, where collapsing water, electricity, food and fuel supplies and massive levels of displacement are severely disrupting maternal, newborn and child health services.
Women are often forced into unsafe home, shelter or street births without access to sanitation or emergency obstetric care.
March on Washington protesters rally outside White House for cease-fire
Thousands of people converged near the White House today as part of a global day of action to decry the war between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.
The protest was mostly peaceful, but anti-scale fencing erected for the protest sustained temporary damage, and some reporters and others were relocated to facilitate its repair, U.S. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.
There was no damage to the White House, and the Secret Service did not make any arrests, he said.
Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela A. Smith said in a statement, “There were instances of illegal and destructive behavior in Lafayette Park, including items being thrown at our officers.”
She said D.C. police and the U.S. Park Police were investigating and will hold lawbreakers accountable.
At the march, Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein spoke and urged Israel and Hamas to institute another cease-fire. She said the crowd had the power to affect the war.
“I see power, I see justice, I see Democracy as far as the eye can see,” she said. “We are unstoppable.”
ICJ case won’t stop Israel from fighting in Gaza, Netanyahu says
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in remarks today that the case brought by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice will not stop the nation from continuing to fight in Gaza.
“We are continuing the war to its conclusion — to total victory, until we have achieved all of our objectives: the elimination of Hamas, the return of all our hostages and the guarantee that Gaza will never again pose a threat to Israel,” Netanyahu said. “We will restore security, both in the south and in the north. No one will stop us — not The Hague, not the Axis of Evil, nor anyone else.”
South Africa brought the case accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. It could see the ICJ order Israel to stop the fighting.
In a later statement from Netanyahu’s office, the prime minister accused Hamas of executing “attacks against targets in the Middle East, Africa and Europe,” adding “considerable information has been uncovered that proves how the Hamas terrorist organization has acted to expand its violent activity abroad in order to attack innocents around the world.”
The statement said an “in-depth picture of Hamas’s terrorist activities has been revealed” and added that Hamas “draws inspiration from the terrorist activity of the Iranian regime, and like it, aspires to attack Israeli, Jewish and Western targets at any price.”
Israeli security, defense and intelligence forces will continue efforts to prevent Hamas’ attacks worldwide, the statement said.
Catch up on NBC News' latest coverage of the war
Family members blast words of support for hostages over the Israel-Gaza border
Journalism groups and family reject Israeli accusation that Gazan reporters killed were ‘terrorists’
U.S. and Britain launch strikes against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen
Who are the rebels costing billions in trade and threatening to escalate conflict across the Middle East?