Israel-Hamas war live updates: On the 100th day of war, Netanyahu vows 'no one will stop us'

U.K. foreign secretary says the 'lights are absolutely flashing red' on the global dashboard

The U.K.'s foreign secretary, David Cameron, said "it is hard to think of a time when there has been so much danger and insecurity and instability in the world," during an interview this morning with Sky News, the Britsh broadcaster which shares a parent company with NBC News.

He went on to justify the coordinated U.S.-U.K. strikes on Yemen in response to continued Houthi rebel attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

"If you don't act against the Houthis is the Red Sea, you are going to see more attacks, they are effectively terroristic attacks, you will see more of that,” Cameron said.