Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S. shoots down Houthi missile fired at American warship in the Red Sea

The first attack by the Iran-backed rebels after American-led strikes on Yemen will add to fears of regional escalation.
What we know

  • A U.S. fighter jet shot down an anti-ship cruise missile fired toward an American destroyer in the Red Sea from Houthi militant-controlled areas of Yemen, the U.S. military has said. The first attack by the Iran-backed rebels after American-led strikes will add to fears of regional escalation after deadly new clashes on Israel's northern border with Lebanon.
  • As the war in Gaza passed the 100-day mark, the White House signaled that it is now "the right time" for its ally to scale back its war against Hamas. Protests erupted around the world over the weekend calling for a cease-fire, while in Israel families and supporters of the remaining hostages gathered to mark the milestone.
  • In Gaza, famine looms as the devastation mounts. More than 23,900 people have been killed in the enclave since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 60,000 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
  • Israeli military officials say at least 186 soldiers have been killed during the country’s ground invasion of Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were seized after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
  • NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Ali Arouzi, Chantal Da Silva and Josh Lederman are reporting from the region.

U.S. shoots down missile fired toward American destroyer in Red Sea from Houthi-controlled Yemen

The U.S. said it shot down an anti-ship cruise missile fired toward a Navy destroyer yesterday afternoon in the Red Sea.

U.S. military officials said that the missile was fired toward the USS Laboon from Iranian-backed Houthi militant areas of Yemen.

No injuries or damage were reported.

The news comes days after the U.S. and Britain launched military strikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who for weeks have been targeting shipping vessels.

The Houthis have said their strikes are in support of Hamas and last week vowed retaliation for attacks.

Keeping warm in a Rafah camp

Displaced Palestinians warm by the fire last night at a makeshift camp west of Rafah, in southern Gaza, near the Egyptian border.

Displaced Palestinians warm by the fire at a makeshift camp west of Rafah near the Egyptian border on Jan. 14, 2024.
AFP via Getty Images

