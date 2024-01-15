Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S. shoots down Houthi missile fired at American warship in the Red Sea

U.S. shoots down missile fired toward American destroyer in Red Sea from Houthi-controlled Yemen

The U.S. said it shot down an anti-ship cruise missile fired toward a Navy destroyer yesterday afternoon in the Red Sea.

U.S. military officials said that the missile was fired toward the USS Laboon from Iranian-backed Houthi militant areas of Yemen.

No injuries or damage were reported.

The news comes days after the U.S. and Britain launched military strikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who for weeks have been targeting shipping vessels.

The Houthis have said their strikes are in support of Hamas and last week vowed retaliation for attacks.