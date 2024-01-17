Israel-Hamas war live updates: Civilians flee Al Nasser hospital in southern Gaza as IDF advances

What we know
- Civilians already displaced by the war in Gaza have been rushing to flee the main hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis as Israeli forces advance on the area behind intense bombardment, according to NBC News' team in Gaza and videos posted to social media by local reporters.
- Much-needed medicine will be delivered to Gaza today for Israeli hostages in exchange for more humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians. The agreement brokered by Qatar and France is the first diplomatic breakthrough since the collapse of a truce, but the White House says ‘serious and intensive discussions’ are ongoing for a new hostage deal.
- The U.S. is set to relist the Houthi rebels as specially designated global terrorists, its latest step to try and curb attacks by the militants in the Red Sea. Growing fears of escalation by Iran-backed groups across the region have been fueled by a wave of strikes by Tehran against three countries in the region, the latest of which hit Pakistan.
- More than 24,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, including more than 10,000 children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 60,000 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 188 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were seized after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Chantal Da Silva, Anna Schecter and Ali Arouzi are reporting from the region.
Pakistan condemns Iranian strike that it says killed 2 children
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistan condemned what it called an “unprovoked” missile strike by Iran, saying two children were killed and warning the incident could have “serious consequences,” as regional instability set off by the Israel-Hamas war continues to worsen.
Iranian state media said missiles and drones had targeted two bases in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan belonging to the militant group Jaish al Adl, which has carried out past attacks against Iranian security forces in the border area between the two countries. The strike yesterday came a day after Iran launched missiles toward Iraq and Syria to deter threats to its security.
Nuclear-armed Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had lodged a protest with Tehran and the head of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Islamabad, adding that “the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran.”
Government officials in Balochistan told NBC News that the strike killed two children of local resident Karim Dad, 6-year-old Humera and 11-month-old Salman, and injured four others.
IDF says it killed terror leader planning imminent attack with West Bank airstrike
JERUSALEM — The Israeli army says it killed a senior Palestinian militant in an airstrike in the occupied West Bank.
Ahmed Abdullah Abu Shalal, whom the Israeli military said was responsible for infrastructure and had planned multiple attacks against Israelis in Jerusalem, was killed along with four others early this morning in the built-up Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus.
The Palestinian Red Crescent says Israeli forces prevented medics from reaching the site of the strike, saying in a social media post that “gunfire was directed at our teams.”
The military alleged that Abu Shalal and his cell planned to carry out an imminent attack and had received funding and guidance from “Iranian sources.” It did not provide evidence for the allegation.
Violence has surged in the Israeli-occupied West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza. Over 350 Palestinians have been killed in the last three months, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, mainly during Israeli arrest raids and violent protests.
Israel has increasingly used airstrikes in the West Bank as the fighting has grown more intense, but targeted killings are still relatively rare in the territory.
Blast at Gaza refugee camp
A Palestinian woman reacts in front of a destroyed building in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza yesterday.
War in Gaza takes heavy toll on children
JERUSALEM — The United Nations is expressing renewed concerns about death from disease and famine. Among the most vulnerable are the estimated 1.1 million children trapped in the war-ravaged enclave.
“Children at high risk of dying from malnutrition and disease desperately need medical treatment, clean water and sanitation services, but the conditions on the ground do not allow us to safely reach children and families in need,” UNICEF Director Catherine Russell said. “The lives of children and their families are hanging in the balance.”
Mohamed Yazji is praying the war will end soon.
In October, his mother was killed in an airstrike and his father disappeared. Mohamed, 13, is doing the best he can to care for seven siblings, including his sister Toleen, who’s just months old.
After fleeing northern Gaza and moving several times, the siblings now call a small tent in the southern Gazan city of Rafah home.
The responsibility is weighing on Mohamed. “I do not know what to do,” he said. “It’s been 100 days, and each day it is more difficult than the one before.”
Nine-year-old Iyas, unable to see or speak, expresses his pain through muted whimpers and cries. NBC News first met Iyas in October at the Mabarit Rahme Orphanage in Gaza City, where nearly two dozen children, many with severe disabilities, were living. As northern Gaza grew more dangerous, the orphanage staff moved the children south. Some, including Iyas, are now sheltering in a garage in Rafah.
Having debilitating complex needs, Iyas requires regular medication and treatment. But, with only limited medical care, his condition is worsening.
“We’re telling the world that things are getting worse and worse. Our needs are growing, and we can’t meet them,” said Abdullah Mohamed, Iyas’ caretaker. “We could lose Iyas at any moment.”