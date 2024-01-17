Israel-Hamas war live updates: Civilians flee Al Nasser hospital in southern Gaza as IDF advances

Pakistan condemns Iranian strike that it says killed 2 children

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistan condemned what it called an “unprovoked” missile strike by Iran, saying two children were killed and warning the incident could have “serious consequences,” as regional instability set off by the Israel-Hamas war continues to worsen.

Iranian state media said missiles and drones had targeted two bases in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan belonging to the militant group Jaish al Adl, which has carried out past attacks against Iranian security forces in the border area between the two countries. The strike yesterday came a day after Iran launched missiles toward Iraq and Syria to deter threats to its security.

Nuclear-armed Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had lodged a protest with Tehran and the head of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Islamabad, adding that “the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran.”

Government officials in Balochistan told NBC News that the strike killed two children of local resident Karim Dad, 6-year-old Humera and 11-month-old Salman, and injured four others.