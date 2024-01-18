Israel-Hamas war live updates: Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes in Iran

IDF says 60 'terrorists' killed in Gaza over the past day

The Israeli military said it killed about 60 "terrorists" in the Gaza Strip over the past day, including 40 in the southern city of Khan Younis.

The IDF said its troops conducted a targeted raid on the residence of a "terrorist" in the city, where a number of weapons were located. It added that four other "terrorists" were destroyed by tank fire when they moved toward the Israeli troops in Khan Younis.

In the north of the enclave, the IDF said two "armed terrorists" who planned to ambush its troops were killed. It also said it located "terrorists rigging a vehicle with explosives" in the area and killed one of them.

NBC News could not verify the IDF's claims and who the people targeted were.