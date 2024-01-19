Israel-Hamas war live updates: Netanyahu dismisses U.S. push for a Palestinian state

What we know
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he told the United States he rejects the idea of a Palestinian state being created after the war in Gaza, a public stand at odds with his country's biggest ally. The Biden administration indicated it would keep pushing on the issue, as Washington and Middle Eastern powers work on a plan to end the conflict.
- U.S. diplomacy has also focused on preventing a broader regional escalation, but President Joe Biden conceded that continued strikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen have yet to deter the Iran-backed militants from targeting shipping in the Red Sea. The Houthis launched a new missile strike at a U.S.-owned tanker last night, a third such attack in three days, after another round of pre-emptive U.S. strikes.
- The Israeli military has indicated to NBC News that it conducted search and rescue operations, including for the bodies of dead hostages, in a cemetery in Gaza.
- More than 24,600 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, including more than 10,000 children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 60,000 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 193 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza. About 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were taken after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Chantal Da Silva, Anna Schecter and Ali Arouzi are reporting from the region.
U.S. reports third Houthi attack on commercial ships in 3 days
The Iran-backed Houthi militants launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at a U.S.-owned tanker ship late yesterday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said, but there were no injuries or damage to the ship.
CENTCOM said the third such attack in three days took place at approximately 9 p.m. local time (1 p.m. E.T.) and targeted M/V Chem Ranger, a Marshall Island-flagged but U.S.-owned and Greek-operated tanker ship.
"The crew observed the missiles impact the water near the ship," CENTCOM said in a post on X. "There were no reported injuries or damage to the ship. The ship has continued underway."
It's the latest in a string of Houthi attacks amid a growing escalation in the Red Sea that has disrupted global trade and provoked retaliatory strikes by the U.S. and its allies, raising fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spill into a wide-ranging Middle East conflict.
Calls for restraint after Iran and Pakistan trade missile strikes
The United Nations and world powers called on Iran and Pakistan to exercise restraint after both countries carried out strikes this week on militants in each other’s territory.
“All security concerns between the two countries must be addressed by peaceful means,” a spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement yesterday.
The White House also said it was closely monitoring the situation and did not want to see an escalation, with President Joe Biden saying the clashes showed that Iran “is not particularly well liked in the region.”
Russia said it was “regrettable” that this was happening between two members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional forum founded by Russia and China.
“Further aggravation of the situation plays into the hands of those who are not interested in peace, stability and security in the region,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
China, which has close ties with both Iran and Pakistan, said it “sincerely hopes that the two sides will remain calm,” offering to mediate if necessary.
Lives shattered in southern Gaza
A woman sits amongst the ruins of damaged homes caused by Israeli air strikes in Rafah, southern Gaza yesterday.
Top Houthi leader says they are at war with the U.S.
JERUSALEM — The U.S. military attacked Houthi targets inside Yemen for the fifth time in retaliation for attacks in the Red Sea after the Biden administration formally redesignated the Houthis as a terrorist organization.
NBC News spoke with a top commander of the Houthis who claims they are at war with the U.S.