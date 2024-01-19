Israel-Hamas war live updates: Netanyahu dismisses U.S. push for a Palestinian state

U.S. reports third Houthi attack on commercial ships in 3 days

The Iran-backed Houthi militants launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at a U.S.-owned tanker ship late yesterday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said, but there were no injuries or damage to the ship.

CENTCOM said the third such attack in three days took place at approximately 9 p.m. local time (1 p.m. E.T.) and targeted M/V Chem Ranger, a Marshall Island-flagged but U.S.-owned and Greek-operated tanker ship.

"The crew observed the missiles impact the water near the ship," CENTCOM said in a post on X. "There were no reported injuries or damage to the ship. The ship has continued underway."

It's the latest in a string of Houthi attacks amid a growing escalation in the Red Sea that has disrupted global trade and provoked retaliatory strikes by the U.S. and its allies, raising fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spill into a wide-ranging Middle East conflict.