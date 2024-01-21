Israel-Hamas war live updates: Attacks in Iraq and Syria raise tensions for a region on edge

What we know
- Iran has vowed retaliation for a strike that killed five senior military officials in Damascus yesterday, an attack it blamed on Israel, which has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.
- There have been at least 140 attacks on U.S. bases since Oct. 17, as tensions ripple out from the war in Gaza. There have been seven so far this week, including the heavy military strikes on Ain Al-Assad base Iraq that resulted in injury to U.S. and Iraqi soldiers.
- The U.S. launched an attack on a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed into the Gulf of Aden yesterday, its seventh round of strikes since the Iran-backed rebel group began targeting merchant vessels in the Red Sea. Biden conceded that have yet to deter Houthi rebels.
- President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered opposing takeaways in an increasingly public disagreement about a potential two-state solution after the war. Netanyahu's statements against a Palestinian state have become more forceful, as Biden insists that it is not impossible.
- Nearly 25,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war started, with 70% of the victims being women and children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 62,000 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 194 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza. About 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were taken after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Matt Bradley, Chantal Da Silva, Anna Schecter and Ali Arouzi are reporting from the region.
IDF tours Gaza tunnels where it says hostages were held
Israel’s military says it discovered prison cells where hostages were held in a Hamas tunnel network under the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
NBC News was given access to the cells on Friday, following Israeli troops into the basement of a house and then into a dark tunnel beneath. Each cell had a a caged door that could be locked from the outside, a sink, toilet, and a shower — though none had running water. One had a dirty single mattress.
“We’re feeling the way the hostages felt,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an IDF spokesman, told NBC News. “It’s dark. It’s hot. It’s wet. It’s lonely. There’s no daylight. You lose the sense of direction, the sense of time.”
Israel’s military said it had discovered hair and other DNA evidence confirming that hostages were held in the cells. Hagari said that the layout of the compound matched descriptions given by hostages released in late November, and the IDF also released pictures of what it said were children’s pictures discovered at the site — drawn by child hostages during their days of captivity.
105 hostages are believed to remain alive and in captivity in the Gaza Strip, along with the bodies of 27 others. 110 hostages have been returned to Israel and other countries, and the bodies of 11 more have been recovered.
U.S. strikes another Houthi anti-ship missile
The U.S. air force has carried out another attack against a Houthi anti-ship missile yesterday, the U.S. Central Command (Centcom) said, the seventh strike against Houthi rebels this month.
Centcom said that that the missile was aimed into the Gulf of Aden and that it “struck and destroyed the missile in self-defense” after determining it was a threat to U.S. Navy ships in the area.
Israeli navy, air force, ground troops continue operations across Gaza as death toll soars
The Israeli military continued its land, sea and air operation in Gaza Saturday and into Sunday across both the north and south of the Gaza strip, the IDF said in a statement today.
In Tuffah in the northern Gaza Strip, ground forces killed 15 people the IDF identified as "terrorists," and conducted raids on "Hamas structures." In Khan Younis, snipers assisted by Israel's air force killed more people, and that they had "located large quantities of weapons inside a Hamas structure."
Naval forces were assisting troops on the ground with observation and in strikes, the IDF added.
Earlier this month the IDF laid out plans for a more "targeted" phase of the war, but the death toll in Gaza has not abated.
Nearly 180 people were estimated to have been killed within the last 24 hours, sending Gaza's death toll past 25,000, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health.
No injuries after 2 British warships collide in a Middle East port
LONDON — Two British warships collided in a harbor in Bahrain, causing damage to the vessels but no injuries, the Royal Navy said.
The HMS Chiddingfold appeared to reverse into the HMS Bangor as it was at a dock, according to video posted on social media.
“Why this happened is still to be established,” said Rear Adm. Edward Ahlgren. “We train our people to the highest standards and rigorously enforce machinery safety standards, but unfortunately incidents of this nature can still happen.”
Ahlgren said an investigation is under way into what went wrong.
The two minehunters have been based in the Middle East to help protect merchant vessels.
The British military last week joined the U.S. in bombing more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, whose relentless attacks on cargo vessels and warships in the Red Sea have disrupted global shipping.
Some U.S. personnel evaluated for brain injury after Iraqi base attacked
A number of U.S. personnel were evaluated for possible traumatic brain injury following a missile and rocket attack on a military base in western Iraq, U.S. Central Command said in a statement Saturday.
The attack was reported at 6:30 p.m. local time at Al-Assad Airbase, where some American personnel are based, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command. The exact conditions of those affected were unavailable; at least one Iraqi service member was injured, Central Command said.
U.S. coalition and Iraqi partners were trying to verify reports of several minor injuries among U.S. personnel and one seriously injured Iraqi Security Force personnel, three defense officials said.
Iraqi military officials said the headquarters of the country’s 29th Brigade, 7th Division were damaged in the attack.
Central Command blamed Iranian-backed militants for the attack that included multiple ballistic missiles and rockets. “Most of the missiles were intercepted by the base’s air defense systems while others impacted on the base,” Central Command said.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed credit for the attack, saying the munitions were launched “in continuation of our approach to resist the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region, and in response to the Zionist entity’s massacres against our people in Gaza.”
Catch up on NBC News' latest coverage of the war
Pro-Israel lawmakers in both parties are losing confidence in Netanyahu
In Rafah, baby Tala’s survival was a miracle. Her death 18 days later was a nightmare.
Families say return of hostages should come before destroying Hamas
Israel says troops searched a Gaza cemetery for dead hostages
Palestinians are using donated eSIM cards to stay in touch with the outside world