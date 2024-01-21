Israel-Hamas war live updates: Attacks in Iraq and Syria raise tensions for a region on edge

IDF tours Gaza tunnels where it says hostages were held

Interior of a tunnel under the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Handout photo / Israel Defense Forces

Israel’s military says it discovered prison cells where hostages were held in a Hamas tunnel network under the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

NBC News was given access to the cells on Friday, following Israeli troops into the basement of a house and then into a dark tunnel beneath. Each cell had a a caged door that could be locked from the outside, a sink, toilet, and a shower — though none had running water. One had a dirty single mattress.

A single matress of the floor of a caged cell in a tunnel system under the city of Khan Younis. Handout photo / Israel Defense Forces

“We’re feeling the way the hostages felt,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an IDF spokesman, told NBC News. “It’s dark. It’s hot. It’s wet. It’s lonely. There’s no daylight. You lose the sense of direction, the sense of time.”

Israel’s military said it had discovered hair and other DNA evidence confirming that hostages were held in the cells. Hagari said that the layout of the compound matched descriptions given by hostages released in late November, and the IDF also released pictures of what it said were children’s pictures discovered at the site — drawn by child hostages during their days of captivity.

One of the cells where Israeli military believes hostages were kept. Handout photo / Israel Defense Forces

105 hostages are believed to remain alive and in captivity in the Gaza Strip, along with the bodies of 27 others. 110 hostages have been returned to Israel and other countries, and the bodies of 11 more have been recovered.