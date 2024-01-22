Israel-Hamas war live updates: Netanyahu rejects cease-fire terms as Gaza hostage families push for a deal

What we know
- Talks over the release of hostages in Gaza remain at an impasse over Hamas’ demand for a permanent cease-fire, a diplomat with knowledge of the talks told NBC News. The U.S., Qatar and Egypt continue to push for an agreement, with the White House’s Middle East envoy, Brett McGurk, traveling to the region this week.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected what he said were Hamas’ demands last night, his latest public intervention after he dismissed the idea of a Palestinian state, in a break with President Joe Biden. Netanyahu also faces growing domestic pressure, with members of his own war cabinet and the families of remaining hostages urging him to agree to a deal.
- The U.S. vowed a response after American and Iraqi soldiers were injured in a missile attack on a U.S. base in Iraq. In the latest signs of regional escalation, the U.S. carried out its seventh strike on Houthi rebels in Yemen and Iran vowed retaliation for a strike in Damascus that killed senior military officials.
- More than 25,000 people have now been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 62,000 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 195 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza. About 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were taken after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Matt Bradley, Chantal Da Silva, Anna Schecter and Ali Arouzi are reporting from the region.
Hostage families rally outside Netanyahu's Jerusalem home
TEL AVIV — Family members of hostages who remain in Hamas’ captivity rallied outside Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem last night, calling on his government to urgently negotiate a deal to see their loved ones released.
“The idea is to have a presence there and to make sure that we’re staying front and center for him,” Jon Polin told NBC News in a phone call today.
Polin, whose son Hersh, 23, was taken captive at the Supernova music festival on Oct. 7, added, “We are looking for him to prioritize the hostage issue and get a deal done.”
Some demonstrators pitched tents outside Netanyahu's home and planned to camp out outside Netanyahu's house, Polin said.
He added that he believed a hostage deal would not only be the best thing “for humanity,” but that it was also “the right thing for this region” amid fears of a wider conflict. A deal, he said, could have a “calming effect on the region.”
Netanyahu continues to face mounting pressure to prioritize a deal over using military pressure as a means of seeing the more than 100 people who remain held captive in Gaza released — including from within his own war cabinet.
Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot joined the chorus of voices calling for an urgent deal last week, saying in a recorded interview with “Uvda” an Israeli television news program, that “for me, the mission to save civilians is before killing the enemy.”
Hostage talks continue as Israel rejects Hamas demand for full IDF withdrawal and a permanent cease-fire
TEL AVIV — Talks over the release of hostages in Gaza remain at an impasse over Hamas’ demand for a permanent cease-fire, a diplomat with knowledge of the talks told NBC News.
American, Qatari and Egyptian officials continue to push for an agreement that would free an estimated 130 captives believed to remain in Gaza, most likely hidden underground in tunnels or in private homes.
Hamas is demanding the permanent halt of fighting, a complete withdrawal of Israel forces from Gaza and the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners, including some who carried out the Oct. 7 attack, according to Israeli officials.
A Hamas official said in an interview that the group will not move forward with anything until it has a promise that the war will stop and all Israeli troops will leave Gaza. “This is the core of the discussion,” the Hamas official said.
Israeli bombardments in Khan Younis
Smoke billows over buildings in Khan Younis after an Israeli bombardment this morning, as seen from the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
