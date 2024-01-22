Israel-Hamas war live updates: Netanyahu rejects cease-fire terms as Gaza hostage families push for a deal

Hostage families rally outside Netanyahu's Jerusalem home

TEL AVIV — Family members of hostages who remain in Hamas’ captivity rallied outside Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem last night, calling on his government to urgently negotiate a deal to see their loved ones released.

“The idea is to have a presence there and to make sure that we’re staying front and center for him,” Jon Polin told NBC News in a phone call today.

Polin, whose son Hersh, 23, was taken captive at the Supernova music festival on Oct. 7, added, “We are looking for him to prioritize the hostage issue and get a deal done.”

Relatives of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, rally near the residence of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem yesterday. Menahem Kahana / AFP via Getty Images

Some demonstrators pitched tents outside Netanyahu's home and planned to camp out outside Netanyahu's house, Polin said.

