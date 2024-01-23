Israel-Hamas war live updates: 21 IDF soldiers killed in single Gaza attack

What we know
- The Israeli military has said that 21 soldiers were killed in an incident in the Gaza Strip yesterday, in what is thought to be the single deadliest attack for the country's forces since the war began. The heavy toll may add to growing pressure for a cease-fire deal with Hamas, as Israel proposes a two-month pause in fighting in exchange for the release of all the remaining hostages but dismisses Hamas' demands.
- In some of Gaza's bloodiest fighting of the new year, Israeli forces advanced deep into the southern city of Khan Younis where Palestinian health officials said they stormed a hospital and placed another under siege, cutting patients off from trauma care.
- The U.S. and British militaries launched a new round of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, the second round of strikes the two allies have launched against the Iran-backed militants in a bid to prevent the group from attacking ships in the Red Sea.
- More than 25,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 62,000 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 210 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza. About 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were taken after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Matt Bradley, Chantal Da Silva, Anna Schecter and Ali Arouzi are reporting from the region.
IDF says 21 soldiers killed in Gaza yesterday in a single attack
TEL AVIV — The Israeli military has said that 21 soldiers were killed in an incident in Gaza yesterday, thought to be the deadliest single attack for the country's troops since the war began.
The reservists were operating in what IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari called the “buffer zone” between Israeli settlements and the Palestinian enclave when the incident occurred. He said forces were demolishing buildings and infrastructure in the area, around 600 meters from the border, as part of an effort to secure the area so residents of southern Israel could eventually return back home.
The soldiers had been preparing two two-story buildings with explosives to be demolished, Hagari said this morning. At around 4 p.m. local time, an RPG missile was fired at a tank that was helping to protect the soldiers, he said. At the same time, an explosion occurred in the buildings, causing them to collapse on top of the soldiers.
Hagari said the IDF was still investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.
Fierce fighting in Khan Younis
A picture taken from Rafah shows smoke billowing over the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday.
