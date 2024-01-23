Israel-Hamas war live updates: 21 IDF soldiers killed in single Gaza attack

IDF says 21 soldiers killed in Gaza yesterday in a single attack

TEL AVIV — The Israeli military has said that 21 soldiers were killed in an incident in Gaza yesterday, thought to be the deadliest single attack for the country's troops since the war began.

The reservists were operating in what IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari called the “buffer zone” between Israeli settlements and the Palestinian enclave when the incident occurred. He said forces were demolishing buildings and infrastructure in the area, around 600 meters from the border, as part of an effort to secure the area so residents of southern Israel could eventually return back home.

The soldiers had been preparing two two-story buildings with explosives to be demolished, Hagari said this morning. At around 4 p.m. local time, an RPG missile was fired at a tank that was helping to protect the soldiers, he said. At the same time, an explosion occurred in the buildings, causing them to collapse on top of the soldiers.

Hagari said the IDF was still investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.