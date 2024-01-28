Israel-Hamas war live updates: UNRWA grapples with fallout as countries pull aid funding for Gaza

What we know
- CIA Director William Burns is set to meet in Paris today with Qatar’s prime minister and the director of Mossad. The negotiations are part of an effort to break a deadlock in talks for a new hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.
- The U.N. is grappling with the fallout after 12 aid workers employed by UNRWA were accused of involvement in the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel. Several countries, including the U.S., U.K., Germany, Canada, Australia and Finland, suspended funding to the aid agency. The countries account for more than half of UNRWA's estimated annual budget of $1.1 billion.
- In a statement today, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres urged countries to maintain continuity of aid to Gaza, while UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said, “It would be immensely irresponsible to sanction an agency and an entire community it serves because of allegations of criminal acts against some individuals, especially at a time of war, displacement and political crises in the region.”
- Two million Gazans depend on UNRWA for daily survival, the U.N. said, but the agency's current funding will not be enough to meet their requirements by February.
- Intense fighting continues around the southern city of Khan Younis, driving thousands of Gazans into Rafah as heavy rains and cold weather flood the makeshift tent camps around the city, worsening an already desperate humanitarian crisis.
- More than 26,400 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 64,400 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 220 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza. About 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were taken after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
France calls on UNRWA to take action, but does not suspend funding
France has not joined other Western countries such as the U.S., U.K, and Canada in suspending funding to UNRWA following allegations that several employees were involved in the Hamas attacks of October 7.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said it had noted “with dismay of the information communicated today by UNRWA” and that it was calling on the organization to “take action to ensure that hate speech can no longer flourish within it without firm sanctions.”
UN Relief Chief: Now is not the time to let Gaza down
A senior United Nations humanitarian affairs official has said the world needs to be “at full stretch to give the people of Gaza hope,” in a statement appearing to criticize decisions by several countries, including the U.S., to cut funding to UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees.
Martin Griffiths, the U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs said on X that the “humanitarian capacity to assist” the people of Gaza “has never been under such threat.”
“Now is not the time to let them down,” he added.
Cuts to funding have followed accusations from Israel that a dozen UNRWA staffers were involved in the Hamas attacks of October 7.
UNRWA may be forced to end lifesaving aid due to funding suspension, commissioner-general says
Lifesaving aid provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East may end due to the suspension of funding from multiple countries, Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said.
The U.S., U.K., Canada, Italy and Finland are among the countries that have suspended funding to the UNRWA pending an investigation into allegations that members of staff participated in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.
“It is shocking to see a suspension of funds to the Agency in reaction to allegations against a small group of staff, especially given the immediate action that UNRWA took by terminating their contracts and asking for a transparent independent investigation,” Lazzarini said. “The United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), the highest investigative authority in the UN system, has already been seized of this very serious matter.”
The UNRWA is the primary humanitarian agency in Gaza and over 2 million people in the enclave depend on the agency for survival, according to Lazzarini.
“It would be immensely irresponsible to sanction an Agency and an entire community it serves because of allegations of criminal acts against some individuals, especially at a time of war, displacement and political crises in the region,” he said. “UNRWA shares the list of all its staff with host countries every year, including Israel. The Agency never received any concerns on specific staff members.”
Lazzarini urged countries that have suspended funding to UNRWA to reconsider before the agency “is forced to suspend its humanitarian response.”
“The lives of people in Gaza depend on this support and so does regional stability,” he said.
Pope Francis renews call for cease-fire
Pope Francis made a renewed call for a cease-fire in Gaza, saying that because of global conflict “too many children continue to suffer, to be exploited and to die.” Francis made the remarks during an address to an Italian nonprofit fundraising for a Rwandan orphanage.
