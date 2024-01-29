Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden vows to retaliate after 3 U.S. troops killed in drone attack

Yemen’s Houthi rebels say they launched missile at U.S. warship

Yemen's Houthi militant group said today that they fired a missile targeting a U.S. Navy ship when it was sailing in the Gulf of Aden near the Red Sea.

The decision to attack the ship USS Lewis B. Puller last night came in defense of Yemen and in support of the Palestinian people, a spokesperson for the group said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that the group would carry on targeting Israeli ships and vessels bound for Israel until the war with Hamas in Gaza ended.

NBC News has reached out to the U.S. Navy for comment.