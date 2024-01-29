Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden vows to retaliate after 3 U.S. troops killed in drone attack

What we know
- President Joe Biden has vowed to retaliate after 3 U.S. servicemembers were killed in a drone attack on a base in Jordan, near the Syrian border. They are the first U.S. deaths in months of attacks by Iran-backed militant groups since the Israel-Hamas war began, though Iran has insisted it did not order the strike.
- The United Nations has appealed to countries to continue supporting Gaza's main aid provider, the UNRWA, after Israeli accusations that 12 of its workers participated in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks. A growing number of states have followed the U.S. in suspending funding to the U.N. agency, which is responsible for providing aid to civilians in the Palestinian enclave.
- There has been tentative progress on a new hostage deal, with Israel saying yesterday that despite ''significant gaps'' meetings in Paris with the CIA director and Egyptian and Qatari officials to discuss a new agreement were constructive and will continue.
- More than 26,400 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 65,000 have been injured , and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 220 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza. About 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were taken after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Hala Gorani, Raf Sanchez, Matt Bradley and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.
Yemen’s Houthi rebels say they launched missile at U.S. warship
Yemen's Houthi militant group said today that they fired a missile targeting a U.S. Navy ship when it was sailing in the Gulf of Aden near the Red Sea.
The decision to attack the ship USS Lewis B. Puller last night came in defense of Yemen and in support of the Palestinian people, a spokesperson for the group said in a statement.
The spokesperson added that the group would carry on targeting Israeli ships and vessels bound for Israel until the war with Hamas in Gaza ended.
NBC News has reached out to the U.S. Navy for comment.
War Cabinet member condemns ministers who went to event about Gaza resettlement
TEL AVIV — Gadi Eisenkot, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war Cabinet and a former military chief of staff, has condemned right-wing ministers for attending a conference that called for the establishment of Israeli settlements throughout Gaza.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who delivered keynote speeches at the event, gathered with thousands of attendees at a conference hall in Jerusalem yesterday.
Calling on Netanyahu to be “courageous,” Ben-Gvir said it was time to resettle Gaza and to “encourage” Palestinians to leave the enclave. Smotrich said Israel was at a crossroads and that “without settlement, there’s no security.”
But in a post on X this morning, Eisenkot said: “Everyone who participated yesterday in the event in the International Convention Center and especially elected officials — learned nothing and a half from the events of the past year, about the importance of actions with a broad national consensus and solidarity in Israeli society,”
“Even while putting fundamental differences aside for the sake of the common goals — the return of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas, others find time for an event that divides Israeli society, increases the existing lack of trust in the government and its elected officials and, above all, sharpens the divisive over the unity,” he added.
Biden vows to retaliate after deaths of U.S. soldiers in Jordan
Biden took a moment of silence today for the three U.S. service members who were killed in a drone attack in Jordan. The president, speaking at an impromptu stop at Brookland Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina, said the U.S. “shall respond.”
Early-morning bombardment in Rafah
Smoke and flames rise from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip during an Israeli bombardment early this morning.
