Israel-Hamas war live updates: Iran warns of response to any attack after Biden says decision made to retaliate for drone strike

What we know
- Iran has warned it would respond decisively to any attack on its territory or interests, after President Joe Biden said he had decided how to retaliate for the drone strike on a base in Jordan that killed three American service members. As the U.S. grapples with how to confront the threat from Tehran-backed militants in the Middle East, a U.S. warship shot down a cruise missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels.
- Hamas' political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, said yesterday that he will travel to Cairo to consider a potential new hostage deal. A senior official Israeli official told NBC News that the country's war Cabinet has discussed the deal but it has not yet been put to a vote. Meanwhile, a combative Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that he will "not release thousands of terrorists" or take Israeli forces out of Gaza in any cease-fire.
- The United Nations has warned the decision of countries to halt funds to UNRWA, the primary aid provider in the Gaza Strip, could have catastrophic effects and lead to the collapse of the enclave's humanitarian system. The U.S. is among several countries to pull funding for the agency after Israel alleged that aid workers participated in the Oct. 7 attacks.
- More than 26,700 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 65,600 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 223 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza. About 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were taken after Hamas' multipronged attacks on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Hala Gorani, Raf Sanchez, Matt Bradley and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.
Far-right Israeli minister threatens to quit government over any ‘reckless’ deal
JERUSALEM — A far-right partner in Netanyahu’s coalition threatened to quit the government over any attempt to enter a “reckless” deal with Hamas to retrieve hostages held by the Palestinian militants.
“Reckless deal = dismantling of the government,” Itamar Ben-Gvir of the Jewish Power party posted on X amid media reports that Israel was considering a long-term pause, brokered by Qatar and Egypt, in its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu has stressed his commitment to destroying Hamas, whose Oct. 7 cross-border killing and kidnapping spree blindsided Israel, and he argues that the military pressure improves the chances of recovering the 132 hostages.
But at least one member of Netanyahu’s decision-making war Cabinet — former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, whose son and nephew died fighting in Gaza — has cast doubt on the prospects for rescue missions and called for a hostage deal.
That has set off speculation that Netanyahu is under pressure from both his left- and right-wing flanks, spelling a potentially wider shakeup — and perhaps even a snap election.
Jewish Power accounts for six of the 64 seats Netanyahu’s religious-rightist coalition held in the 120-seat parliament before the Gaza war. He has since brought Eisenkot’s 12-seat centrist National Unity party into an emergency Cabinet.
Ben-Gvir and another ultranationalist coalition partner, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of the Religious Zionism party, have chafed at their exclusion from the war Cabinet. They have called for no let-up in the offensive and for Israel to resettle Gaza, from which it withdrew in 2005. Netanyahu has ruled out rebuilding Jewish settlements there but says post-war Gaza will be under Israeli security control.
Israeli gunners at the Gaza border
An IDF soldier takes up position on the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on Monday.
Catch up on NBC News’ latest coverage of the war
The U.S. and Iran say they don’t want a war, but the risks are mounting as Biden readies retaliation
Biden says he has decided on response to deaths of U.S. soldiers in Jordan
Lawmakers press Biden to get Congress’ approval for Middle East airstrikes
3 Army Reserve soldiers killed in Jordan drone strike are identified
U.N. workers played a direct role in Oct. 7 Hamas attack, Israeli intelligence says