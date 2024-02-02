Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF to push Gaza offensive south to Rafah; Hamas cease-fire response to come

Israel to move operations focus to Rafah from Khan Younis, defense minister says

Israel will move its military operations farther south to Rafah, close to Gaza’s border with Egypt, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement on X yesterday.

The announcement came after Gallant claimed in a separate statement that Israel has “dismantled” Hamas in the main southern city of Khan Younis following a situation assessment held in the area, saying that the Israeli army has “eliminated” 10,000 Hamas soldiers so far.

“The operation in the Khan Yunis area is progressing and yielding impressive results,” he added. “We are achieving our missions in Khan Yunis, and we will also reach Rafah and eliminate terror elements that threaten us.”

More than half of Gaza's 2.3 million population is thought to be sheltering in the Rafah area after fleeing Israeli assaults further north in the strip.