Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF to push Gaza offensive south to Rafah; Hamas cease-fire response to come

What we know
- Israel's military is set to push its offensive farther south to Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city, after claiming to have ''dismantled'' Hamas in Khan Younis after weeks of bombardment and intense ground operations. More than half of the Palestinian enclave's population of 2.3 million are sheltering in Rafah, on the border with Egypt, after being forced south by the IDF's assault.
- Diplomats were awaiting a formal response from Hamas on the framework of a deal for a temporary cease-fire and hostage release. The militant group gave an ''initial positive confirmation,'' Qatar's foreign ministry said, but Israel's war Cabinet is awaiting a response before starting negotiations on the framework, a senior adviser to the Cabinet said.
- President Joe Biden is set to attend the dignified transfer of three American soldiers killed in Jordan, in a drone strike the U.S. has attributed to Iranian-backed militant groups. U.S. retaliatory attacks will be a “campaign” that could last “weeks” and include Iranian targets outside Iran, officials told NBC News.
- Biden issued an executive order yesterday targeting Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old American citizen last month. Four Israeli citizens involved in extremist settler activities have been sanctioned as a result of the order, which comes as the president faces growing domestic pressure over his approach to the war.
- More than 27,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 66,000 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 223 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza. About 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were taken after Hamas' multipronged attacks on Oct. 7.
Israel to move operations focus to Rafah from Khan Younis, defense minister says
Israel will move its military operations farther south to Rafah, close to Gaza’s border with Egypt, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement on X yesterday.
The announcement came after Gallant claimed in a separate statement that Israel has “dismantled” Hamas in the main southern city of Khan Younis following a situation assessment held in the area, saying that the Israeli army has “eliminated” 10,000 Hamas soldiers so far.
“The operation in the Khan Yunis area is progressing and yielding impressive results,” he added. “We are achieving our missions in Khan Yunis, and we will also reach Rafah and eliminate terror elements that threaten us.”
More than half of Gaza's 2.3 million population is thought to be sheltering in the Rafah area after fleeing Israeli assaults further north in the strip.
Austin and Gallant discuss a less intense Israeli operation in Gaza
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed Israel's "shift to low-intensity operations" in Gaza in a call with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant yesterday, the Pentagon said in a statement.
The Pentagon also said they discussed a "diplomatic solution" along Israel's border with Lebanon and stability in the occupied West Bank.
They also discussed aid delivery to Gaza and the "regional threats" to U.S. forces after three U.S. soldiers were killed in Jordan, it added.
Israel’s war Cabinet waiting for Hamas’ response to principles of hostage deal
Israel’s war Cabinet is on standby for Hamas’ reaction to the principles ironed out in Paris on Sunday by CIA director William Burns, head of the Mossad David Barnea, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and an Egyptian senior intelligence official, according to a senior adviser to the war Cabinet.
“Everyone is waiting to see Hamas’ reaction,” the adviser said, who asked not to be named given the sensitivity of the talks, adding that it could take several days.
The war Cabinet is expecting to start negotiations according to the principles sent to Hamas once Hamas replies, the adviser said.
Israel has floated a two-month pause in fighting in order to get the hostages back, NBC News has previously reported, but current and former Israeli officials say no terms have been set in stone.
There are still “wide gaps” between Israel and Hamas on the outline of a potential deal, according to professor Jacob Nagel, former national security adviser to Israel who is also in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s orbit.
Hamas has previously demanded that Israel end the war and withdraw all troops from Gaza, that Hamas stay in power in the enclave, and that Israel not make any changes along the border of Israel and Gaza.
“There might be a deal if Sinwar will give up his three basic demands, meaning going back to Oct. 6th,” said Nagel, who is a senior fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.
Netanyahu posted a video Tuesday responding to “rumors” about the deal.
“We are committed to getting a hostage deal, but not at any price. I have red lines,” he said. “Among them are: we won’t end the war, we won’t remove the IDF from the Gaza Strip, and we won’t release thousands of prisoners.”
Hamas is currently fragmented, with leadership split geographically between Doha, Qatar, and inside the Gaza Strip. There are both physical and ideological divides between the political and military wings, making consensus-building a challenge.
Adding to the logistical hurdles, Hamas’ leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar is in hiding in Gaza, working to mask his communications so Israel’s military doesn’t find him.
Nagel said he believes Sinwar will likely keep some hostages forever as “his insurance policy.”
“We also want that the deal to be for all the hostages, not only the 35 humanitarian prisoners,” Nagel said.
Another senior Israeli official said that, given all the challenges, it’s unclear if the deal will come together. “I don’t think it’s more than 50/50 it will materialize,” the senior official said.
Palestinians walk the shattered streets of central Gaza
People walk past destroyed buildings in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip yesterday.
