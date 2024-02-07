Israel-Hamas war live updates: Hamas responds to Gaza cease-fire proposal; Blinken meets with Israeli leaders

'Room to work' with Hamas' cease-fire counterproposal, senior U.S. official tells NBC News

A senior administration official told NBC News the Hamas response conveyed to Blinken by the Qataris appears to be a unified response from Hamas’ different factions and it is accurate to call it “generally positive.” The official added there were still a number of issues to be worked out once Blinken sees what the Israelis say today.

The official said one immediate difference is the duration of the pause, with Hamas wanting an indefinite cease-fire; the framework agreed to in Paris was for a six-week pause in the fighting. Another issue still to be worked out is the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for Israeli hostages. The last hostage exchange was three Palestinians for every hostage released, but this time Hamas is believed to be demanding many more in the exchange, including those convicted of violent crimes.

The senior official, who has been briefed on the Hamas offer, told NBC News: ''We’ll see what the Israelis have to say. There are still some difficult issues to be worked out but there is some room to work with.” The official added, “We are all skeptical it will come together in the coming days but hopeful it could in the next couple of weeks.”

