Israel-Hamas war live updates: Iraq condemns U.S. drone strike on militant commander

Fears grow in Rafah as Netanyahu orders troops to prepare for push into the city

Fear is growing in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah where tens of thousands of displaced people have been seeking shelter after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his troops to prepare a push into the city.

After rejecting cease-fire proposals from Hamas, Netanyahu said Rafah was the "last bastion" for the militant group.

In a Telegram post today, Gaza’s information ministry reported dozens of injuries from bombardment in the city, where tens of thousands of people fled after the Israeli military ordered them to evacuate the north of the enclave.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will hold a second day of talks with Israeli leaders today, has said that Israel has a "obligation" and "responsibility" to prioritize safety of civilians.