Israel-Hamas war live updates: Iraq condemns U.S. drone strike on militant commander

What we know
- Hamas officials are set to travel to Cairo today for further cease-fire talks. Their trip comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected proposals from the militant group to end the fighting, insisting that Israel would fight on until it secured "absolute victory." Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a deal was still possible and will continue discussions with Israeli leaders today.
- Iraq has critcized the U.S. after it killed a commander of the Iran-backed Kata’ib Hezbollah militia in a drone strike calling the attack in Baghdad, "a clear-cut assassination operation." U.S. Central Command described Abo Baqir Al-Saadi as being directly responsible for planning and participating in attacks on American forces in the region.
- Israel stepped up its assault on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza in the early hours of this morning. It came after Netanyahu called it the "last bastion" of Hamas on X and said his country's military would expand its offensive into city where more than half of the Strip’s population is sheltering. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Gutteres warned the assault would worsen Gaza’s "humanitarian nightmare."
- More than 27,700 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 67,100 have been injured , and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 224 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza.
- NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Raf Sanchez, Courtney Kube, Matt Bradley and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.
Fears grow in Rafah as Netanyahu orders troops to prepare for push into the city
Fear is growing in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah where tens of thousands of displaced people have been seeking shelter after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his troops to prepare a push into the city.
After rejecting cease-fire proposals from Hamas, Netanyahu said Rafah was the "last bastion" for the militant group.
In a Telegram post today, Gaza’s information ministry reported dozens of injuries from bombardment in the city, where tens of thousands of people fled after the Israeli military ordered them to evacuate the north of the enclave.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will hold a second day of talks with Israeli leaders today, has said that Israel has a "obligation" and "responsibility" to prioritize safety of civilians.
Militant commander blamed for participating in killings of three U.S. soldiers killed in Baghdad drone strike
A Kata’ib Hezbollah commander was killed in a U.S. drone strike last night in Baghdad as part of the response to an attack on American forces in the region two weeks ago, a U.S. official confirmed to NBC News.
The U.S. first launched retaliatory strikes in both Iraq and Syria last week following an attack on a base in Jordan that killed three U.S. soldiers.
Kata’ib Hezbollah announced the death of Abo Baqir Al-Saadi on its Telegram channel yesterday following Iraqi news report that a drone strike had hit a car in eastern Baghdad.
U.S. Central Command posted a statement on X announcing the strike, describing the man killed as someone directly responsible in planning and participating in attacks on American forces in the region.
“There are no indications of collateral damage or civilian casualties at this time,” the post said.
Precision strike kills militant commander in Baghdad
Iraqis gather around a burned vehicle targeted by a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad last night.
Check out NBC News' coverage of the war
- Sailing away? Israeli leaders have discussed an Arafat-style exit for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
- Months after Hamas committed a massacre in their town, they returned home to live among the 'ghosts'
- Senate Republicans sink border bill as Schumer eyes a separate Israel and Ukraine aid vote
- The U.S. is drawing up options to recognize a Palestinian state — here’s why that would be so significant