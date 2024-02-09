Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden calls Israel's conduct in Gaza 'over the top'

What we know
- President Joe Biden said Israel's military offensive in Gaza has been ''over the top,'' offering what appeared to be his most pointed criticism yet of the U.S. ally's response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks. He added that he was working to secure a sustained pause in the fighting, with a Hamas delegation in Egypt for new hostage talks after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the militant group's counterproposal and vowed to push for ''total victory.''
- The U.S has joined aid groups and U.N. officials voicing mounting fears about an Israeli incursion into Rafah, the Palestinian enclave's southernmost city where more than a million civilians are sheltering in dire conditions. Deadly new airstrikes hit the overcrowded border city overnight, after the U.S. warned that a ground offensive into the city without proper planning would be a "disaster."
- More than 27,900 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 67,400 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 224 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza.
Israel launches new air strikes on overcrowded Rafah
Israel bombed targets in overcrowded Rafah this morning, hours after Biden administration officials warned Israel against expanding its Gaza ground offensive to the southern city where more than half of the territory’s 2.3 million people have sought refuge.
Airstrikes hit two residential buildings in Rafah, killing eight Palestinians, and a third strike targeted a kindergarten-turned-shelter for the displaced in central Gaza, killing at least four people, according to hospital officials and AP journalists who saw bodies arriving at hospitals.
Shortly after midnight Friday, a residential building was struck near Rafah’s Kuwaiti Hospital, killing five people from the al-Sayed family, including three children and a woman. A second Rafah strike killed three more people.
NBC News has not verified the death tolls.
John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesperson, had said an Israel ground offensive in Rafah is “not something we would support.”
Gaza death toll nears 28,000
At least 27,949 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel began its military assault in the strip following Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks, the enclave’s Health Ministry said today.
Another 67,459 people have been injured, it added, with just more than 100 people killed in the last 24 hours.
"A number of victims are still under rubble and on the roads," it said, adding Israeli forces were preventing emergency services from reaching them.
Biden says Israel’s military response in Gaza has been ‘over the top’
Speaking to reporters at the White House tonight, Biden offered one of his most pointed criticisms of the Israeli government since Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack, characterizing the country’s military operations in the Gaza Strip as “over the top.”
He added that his administration was working to secure a pause in the fighting.
Biden has expressed support for Israel while increasingly putting pressure on Netanyahu to scale back Israeli military operations in Gaza. Biden’s backing of Israel has been a point of contention among key voting blocs as he seeks re-election.
Bombardment continues in Rafah
Palestinians search for their belongings after an Israeli attack in Rafah, southern Gaza, today.
