Israel-Hamas war live updates: Palestinians brace for Rafah assault; U.N. warns they have 'no idea where to go'

What we know
- Trapped in and around Rafah, more than 1 million Palestinians are bracing themselves as Israel plans to launch a ground assault against Hamas fighters in Gaza's southernmost city. Aid agencies have warned that large numbers of civilians could die in the offensive. "People have no idea where to go," Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UNRWA agency, said yesterday.
- His comments came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced that the military had been ordered to develop a plan "for evacuating the population and destroying" four Hamas battalions it said were deployed in Rafah. The U.S. said it would not back an assault that did not protect civilians, and had briefed Israel on a new national security memorandum reminding countries receiving American arms to adhere to international law.
- Six-year-old Hind Rajab has been found dead, 12 days after she made a desperate plee for help in a call with an emergency dispatcher from the car where she was trapped alongside some of her relatives, all of whom died, the Palestinian Red Crescent said told NBC News today. Two first responders who set out to rescue the little girl were also found dead in their ambulance, the PRCS said.
- More than 27,900 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 67,400 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 224 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza.
TEL AVIV — The search for Hind Rajab, a six-year-old girl who was missing in Gaza City for 12 days after she made a desperate plea for first responders to rescue her, has reached a tragic end.
Both Hind and the two first responders dispatched in a bid to save her have been found dead in Gaza City, the Palestine Red Crescent Society told NBC News today.
The little girl's body was found “trapped” in the vehicle where she had spoken with an emergency dispatcher for more than three hours as gunfire rang out around her, the PRCS said. First responders Yusuf Zeino and Ahmed Al-Madhoun were also killed, it added.
Hind was traveling with her aunt, uncle and four cousins when their car came under bombardment.
Her 15-year-old cousin Layan called first responders for help, telling the operator that an Israeli tank appeared to be closing in before a burst of gun fire rang out.
After she screamed the line fell dead.
When the dispatchers called back, Hind had answered, saying Layan had been killed.
“Come take me. Please, will you come?” she begged the dispatcher in the call that was released by the medical service.
PRCS spokesperson Nebal Farsakh confirmed today that Hind was “found dead,” along with the ambulance crew.
The PRCS accused Israeli forces of targeting the ambulance after it arrived at the scene despite prior coordination to allow the crew to reach the area.
NBC News has approached the Israel Defense Forces for comment.
Before her daughter’s body was found, Hind’s mother, Wissam Hamadah, told NBC News of her desperation to be reunited with her daughter. “We want our daughter, she is innocent. It’s a sin what is happening to her,” she said.
Hamadah said the family had fled fighting in the Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City. As the family fled, she said she placed Hind in the vehicle with her relatives, hoping she would be safer there.
Palestinians look at destruction after Israeli airstrike on Rafah
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah yesterday. More than 1 million people in Gaza's southernmost city are bracing for attack after Israel said it launch a ground assault against Hamas fighters hiding there.
Palestinians fear time is running out in ‘last stop’ Rafah
Palestinians in Rafah, the packed city on Gaza’s southern border, were terrified Friday of an impending Israeli ground assault — which the United States and aid groups have warned risks “disaster.”
More than half of the enclave’s 2.3 million people have sought shelter in Rafah, crowding tents in refugee camps stalked by growing hunger, disease and more recently fear that there will be nowhere to escape if troops enter the city.
Washington said it could not support such an operation without proper planning, world leaders voiced growing alarm, and aid officials warned of a “bloodbath.”
In the face of that pressure, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested Friday that civilians would be able to flee before the expected ground assault, which he said was necessary in the campaign against Hamas.
