Israel-Hamas war live updates: Palestinians brace for Rafah assault; U.N. warns they have 'no idea where to go'

Six-year-old Hind Rajab found dead 12 days after desperate call with emergency dispatcher.

TEL AVIV — The search for Hind Rajab, a six-year-old girl who was missing in Gaza City for 12 days after she made a desperate plea for first responders to rescue her, has reached a tragic end.

Both Hind and the two first responders dispatched in a bid to save her have been found dead in Gaza City, the Palestine Red Crescent Society told NBC News today.

The little girl's body was found “trapped” in the vehicle where she had spoken with an emergency dispatcher for more than three hours as gunfire rang out around her, the PRCS said. First responders Yusuf Zeino and Ahmed Al-Madhoun were also killed, it added.

“Come take me. Please, will you come?” Hind, 6, had said on an emergency call with a dispatcher at the Palestine Red Crescent Society. via PRCS

Hind was traveling with her aunt, uncle and four cousins when their car came under bombardment.

