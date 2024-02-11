Israel-Hamas war live updates: Netanyahu vows ‘safe passage’ for Rafah civilians; CIA chief to join new hostage talks in Egypt

'They killed her twice,' grieving mother of Hind Rajab tells NBC News in Gaza

TEL AVIV — The mother of Hind Rajab, the little girl who was found killed in Gaza City yesterday nearly two weeks after she was last heard pleading with emergency dispatchers to rescue her, has described her devastation in an interview with NBC News.

"This is the most difficult feeling, to lose your daughter," Wissam Hamadah told NBC News' crew on the ground in Gaza yesterday. "I feel bad for not being able to save Hind. This occupation did not have mercy on her."

Hamadah said she had held onto hope that her daughter would be found alive — but after Hind’s remains were recovered yesterday it felt like “they killed her twice,” she said. “And killed the paramedics that were trying to save her.”

Holding up some of Hind’s belongings, Hamadah said her daughter’s only weapons were “a notebook and a pencil,” along with a paper crown she wore the day before the bombing. “They killed her because she writes, because she is smart. A notebook, pencil and crown.”

Hamas condemned the incident as a “horrific crime.” The IDF has not responded to a request from NBC News for comment.

Show more