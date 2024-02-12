Israel-Hamas war live updates: Dozens killed in airstrikes on Rafah as 2 hostages rescued

What we know
- Israeli forces say they rescued two hostages, Fernando Merman and Luis Har, who were being held in the city of Rafah early this morning. Officials say the men were taken to a hospital and are in good condition. Dozens of Gazans were killed in airstrikes that were part of the operation, including women and children, Palestinian health officials said.
- President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a call yesterday that an incursion into Rafah shouldn’t go ahead without “a credible and executable plan” to ensure the safety of the more than 1 million people sheltering in Gaza's southernmost city, amid a growing divide between the U.S. and its close ally.
- Biden is sending CIA Director William Burns to Egypt on Tuesday to continue talks on hostage release deal which whould include a humanitarian pause and a better plan for humanitarian assistance to get in Gaza, that a senior administration official said was “pretty much there,” despite some gaps remaining.
- More than 28,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 67,700 have been injured , and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 224 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza.
Fear spreads in Rafah as Israel prepares ground assault
NBC News spoke with displaced Gazans who said they fear time is running out as Israel prepares a ground incursion into areas crowded with civilians.
"We're so scared, we don't know where to go. There is a lot of people here," one young woman said. "Rafah is so small."
"We are people just like you. I am terrified of what is going to happen to me and my family," another said. "I have already lost my brother — I don't want to lose anybody else."
Israeli forces say they rescued 2 hostages
The Israel Defense Forces today said its troops rescued two hostages abducted during Hamas militants’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
In a statement, the IDF identified the two as Louis Har, 70, and Fernando Simon Marman, 60, from a community called Nir Yitzhak. It said the two were rescued overnight during a mission in Rafah.
“They are both in good medical condition and were transferred for further medical examination in Israel,” IDF said, adding that the mission was conducted alongside the Israel Security Agency and Israel Police.
Officials in Israel say roughly 136 hostages from Oct. 7 remain held by militants.
Wounded children in Rafah following strikes
Somay al-Najar comforts her brother Yamen following Israeli air strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip today.Smoke billows from buildings in Rafah during the early morning following strikes overnight.
