Israel-Hamas war live updates: Dozens killed in airstrikes on Rafah as 2 hostages rescued

Fear spreads in Rafah as Israel prepares ground assault

NBC News spoke with displaced Gazans who said they fear time is running out as Israel prepares a ground incursion into areas crowded with civilians.

"We're so scared, we don't know where to go. There is a lot of people here," one young woman said. "Rafah is so small."

"We are people just like you. I am terrified of what is going to happen to me and my family," another said. "I have already lost my brother — I don't want to lose anybody else."