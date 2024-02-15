What we know
- Israeli special forces have entered the the main hospital in southern Gaza, raiding a site where thousands of Palestinians had sought shelter. The Israeli military said that the operation was based on "credible intelligence" that Hamas held captives taken in the Oct. 7 attacks at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis and that bodies of Israeli hostages may be at the site. Gaza's health ministry confirmed the site had been stormed, adding that the IDF had forced the evacuation of civilians at the site.
- The operation comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed last night to push forward with his planned invasion of Rafah , saying his army will undertake ''powerful action'' once civilians have been allowed to flee Gaza's southernmost city. His comments came amid mounting international concern about the offensive. A trio of key U.S. allies today warned against a “catastrophic” assault.
- Elsewhere, on a visit to the country's north, Israel's military chief said yesterday that his forces will be "ready for war" and "push back all the capabilities" the Hezbollah militant group has across the country's border with Lebanon. His comments came after IDF strikes killed at least 12 people in Lebanon after a deadly rocket attack inside Israel.
- Israel also said that Hamas has not put forward any new suggestions for a hostage release and temporary cease-fire deal during discussions in the Egyptian capital, Cairo. Earlier demands from the militant group were dismissed by Netanyahu as ''delusional.''
- More than 28,500 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 68,200 have been injured , and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 232 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza.
U.S. allies warn Israel against ‘catastrophic’ Rafah operation
The prime ministers of Australia, Canada and New Zealand called for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, saying Israel’s planned military offensive in the city of Rafah would be “catastrophic.”
“We urge the Israeli government not to go down this path. There is simply nowhere else for civilians to go,” the three leaders said today in a joint statement, noting that the 1.5 million Palestinians taking refuge in the area include many of their own citizens.
Israel is obligated to protect civilians, ensure the delivery of basic services and provide essential humanitarian assistance, they said, citing a ruling last month by the International Court of Justice in a genocide case brought by South Africa.
They added that any cease-fire “cannot be one-sided,” and that Hamas must also lay down its arms and immediately release all remaining hostages.
Doctor in Rafah says hospital sees ‘hundreds of patients’ after each attack
A doctor in Rafah told NBC News that she works 24/7 taking care of patients injured by the ongoing attacks from Israel and that the toll is “more than catastrophic.”
“The situation is getting worse day after day because of the Israeli attacks,” Dr. Noor Alwhidi at Kuwait Hospital told NBC News.
Alwhidi said that the hospital deals with “hundreds of patients” after every Israeli attack and that most injuries are critical.
“Most of the patients are children, babies, women. They are bombing them and killing them,” she said, adding there are more than 1 million people displaced in the area.
Buildings searched as IDF operations continue in Gaza
Israeli soldiers search a building at an undisclosed location in the Gaza Strip, during ongoing ground operations by IDF forces today.
