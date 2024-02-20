Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S. pushes for temporary Gaza cease-fire at U.N. vote

Food crisis in Gaza has worsened significantly, U.N. report warns

TEL AVIV — The mounting food crisis in Gaza has "worsened significantly," with almost all of the babies and pregnant women in the enclave grappling with "severe food poverty," a new report warned today.

Over 90% of babies aged 6 to 23 months and pregnant and breastfeeding women are eating two or fewer food groups a day, according to the report from the Global Nutrition Cluster, a coalition of humanitarian groups.

Displaced Palestinian children gather to receive food in Rafah, southern Gaza today. Mohammed Abed / AFP - Getty Images

"The food they have access to is of the lowest nutritional value," the report says, adding that that 81% of households lack safe and clean water, with average house household access at less than one litre per person per day — far from the minimum standard of at least 15 litres per person per day.

The report emphasized that this was particularly concerning for babies relying on infant formula, of which there has been a rise in the midst of the war.