Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S. under fire for veto of U.N. cease-fire resolution

China leads global criticism of U.S. cease-fire veto at U.N.

HONG KONG — China accused the U.S. of sending the “wrong message” and pushing Gaza “into a more dangerous situation” as it vetoed a U.N. resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

“Under the current circumstances, remaining passive and evasive on the issue of an immediate cease-fire is tantamount to giving the green light for continued killing,” Chinese envoy to the U.N. Zhang Jun said.

Russia and Saudi Arabia were also critical, while diplomats from France and Qatar voiced regret. Aid groups expressed dismay, with Doctors Without Borders accusing Washington of being "complicit in extending the suffering of Palestinian civilians."

The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 13-1 on the Arab-backed resolution, with the U.S. vetoing and Britain abstaining.