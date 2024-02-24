Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S., Israeli delegations arrive in Paris for cease-fire negotiations

What we know
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented a postwar plan for Gaza yesterday that Palestinian authories have denounced as an attempt to reoccupy the Gaza Strip and obstruct international efforts to establish a Palestinian state.
- The plan was released on the same day that American, Israeli, Qatari and Egyptian officials began negotiations in Paris over the release of hostages and a possible cease-fire, as talks in Egypt reached an impasse.
- UNRWA said it was at a ''breaking point'' at a time of unprecedented need in Gaza. The agency could be forced to cease operations by the end of the month, amid frozen funding and Israeli calls to dismantle the agency. The World Food Program was forced to pause aid deliveries to northern Gaza this week due to violence and the collapse of civil order.
- More than 29,500 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 69,400 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 238 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
Arms exports to Israel must cease, U.N. says
Arms exported to Israel that would be used in Gaza are likely being used to violate international humanitarian law, U.N. experts warned yesterday, calling on any state selling weapons or ammunition to Israel to "cease immediately."
“All States must ‘ensure respect’ for international humanitarian law by parties to an armed conflict, as required by 1949 Geneva Conventions and customary international law,” the experts said.
“Such transfers are prohibited even if the exporting State does not intend the arms to be used in violation of the law — or does not know with certainty that they would be used in such a way — as long as there is a clear risk,” they said.
Earlier in February a Dutch appeals court prevented the Netherlands from exporting parts for F-35 jets to Israel, citing a "clear risk" that the parts would be used to break international humanitarian law.
In December, the Biden administration sidestepped Congress to approve two emergency arms sales to Israel.
Netanyahu’s postwar plan for Gaza reflects difficult balancing act, experts say
TEL AVIV — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has unveiled his first official postwar plan for Gaza — but experts say the proposal has more to do with political posturing than an offer of a tangible strategy for the months and years ahead.
In a relatively scant document released overnight, Netanyahu revealed his plan for the enclave once Israel’s war with Hamas comes to an end. It was written in Hebrew and ran just over a page long.
“The good news is that there is a plan for the future,” said Gideon Rahat, senior fellow at the Tel Aviv-based Israel Democracy Institute. “The bad news is that there isn’t much in it.”
Translated by NBC News, the document calls for Israel’s ongoing military presence, as well as for the continued maintenance of a “buffer zone” in northern Gaza — the latter of which the Biden administration has opposed since its conception.
Netanyahu has ‘forgotten’ Hamas’ captives, former hostage says
An Israeli woman who was released by Hamas after weeks in captivity has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of having “forgotten” the remaining hostages in Gaza, including her American husband.
In an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Molly Hunter on Thursday, former hostage Aviva Siegel said she believes Netanyahu is prioritizing his own political survival and his bid to crush Hamas over efforts to return the hostages.
“I think that Bibi Netanyahu is thinking about himself more than thinking about us,” Siegel, 62, said.
Siegel, who was released in November after 51 days in captivity, said she wanted Netanyahu to “stop the war” and focus on bringing her husband, Keith Siegel, an American Israeli, back “home as soon as possible.”
But, she said, “I think that Netanyahu has forgotten about Keith and forgotten to be human and bring the human people back.”
U.N. rights chief criticizes ‘entrenched impunity’ in the war in Gaza
Perpetrators of gross human rights violations in the conflict between Israel and Hamas must be held accountable, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said today.
Volker Turk said in a report on the situation in Gaza that the “entrenched impunity” that his office “has reported on for many years cannot persist.”
He added that this impunity had contributed to violations that could amount to international crimes.
He also urged all parties to the conflict to “put an end to impunity and conduct prompt, independent, impartial, thorough, effective and transparent investigations” into alleged crimes under international law.
