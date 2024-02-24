Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S., Israeli delegations arrive in Paris for cease-fire negotiations

Arms exports to Israel must cease, U.N. says

Arms exported to Israel that would be used in Gaza are likely being used to violate international humanitarian law, U.N. experts warned yesterday, calling on any state selling weapons or ammunition to Israel to "cease immediately."

“All States must ‘ensure respect’ for international humanitarian law by parties to an armed conflict, as required by 1949 Geneva Conventions and customary international law,” the experts said.

“Such transfers are prohibited even if the exporting State does not intend the arms to be used in violation of the law — or does not know with certainty that they would be used in such a way — as long as there is a clear risk,” they said.

Earlier in February a Dutch appeals court prevented the Netherlands from exporting parts for F-35 jets to Israel, citing a "clear risk" that the parts would be used to break international humanitarian law.

In December, the Biden administration sidestepped Congress to approve two emergency arms sales to Israel.