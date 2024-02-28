Israel-Hamas war live updates: Famine 'almost inevitable' in Gaza; U.S. says Israel must do more to help

What we know
- Israel and Hamas have poured cold water on the idea that a breakthrough is close on a temporary cease-fire deal for Gaza. However, officials from Qatar, who are mediating negotiations, said yesterday they were ''pushing hard'' for a deal by the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on March 10. Hamas said its conditions had not been met, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said popular support for Israel in the U.S. will help it fight "until total victory."
- Famine is ''almost inevitable'' in Gaza, Ramesh Rajasingham, a senior U.N. aid official, told the Security Council yesterday. The World Food Programme also warned that famine was imminent in the north of the enclave, where violence forced it to halt aid deliveries. Levels of child malnutrition in Gaza are the worst in the world, it has said. The U.S. said ''Israel must do more'' to get aid into the embattled enclave.
- The Israeli army has reiterated its plans to invade Rafah this morning, saying hostages and four Hamas battalions remain in the city. The Israel Defense Forces said Gaza's southernmost city is a key point for the proliferation of arms in the strip. A plan to evacuate Rafah's 1.4 million sheltering civilians ahead of a proposed offensive has been presented to Israel's war Cabinet, but it has not yet been approved.
- NBC News journalists have signed a letter calling for access to Gaza, along with a cohort of other correspondents from international news organizations. Access to the enclave has been tightly controlled by the IDF, which supervises any reporting trips. In a letter to the embassies of Israel and Egypt, the countries who control entry to Gaza, the journalists said "the need for comprehensive on the ground reporting of the conflict is imperative."
- More than 29,780 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began , according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 70,000 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 237 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
IDF denies firing on Gazans gathering for aid
Israel's military has denied that its forces shot at Palestinians in northern Gaza on Monday who had gathered in hopes of receiving aid.
"IDF forces did not open fire at the time and place in question," an IDF spokesperson told NBC News today when asked whether it was responsible for gunfire that caused panic in the Gaza City neighborhood of Sheikh Ijlin on Monday.
In videos seen and verified by NBC News, hundreds of men are seen running down the beach on Al-Rashid Street as of dozens of gunshots ring out nearby. Some could be seen sheltering in a ruined building nearby.
No aid arrived in Sheikh Ijlin on Monday, Palestinian videographer Ahmed Kouta said in a video he filmed after the gunfire ended and crowds began to leave. "Nothing came in. People are leaving, hopeless."
Plastics factory ablaze in Israeli-occupied West Bank
Thick clouds of smoke billow from a blaze at a plastic factory in Hebron, as firefighters attempt to extinguish smoldering rubble at the large industrial site in the Israeli-occupied West Bank today.
Hamas and Fatah to meet in Moscow, Russian state media reports
Hamas and Fatah representatives will meet in Moscow tomorrow to discuss a united Palestinian government and the rebuilding of Gaza, Russian state media reported today.
The RIA Novosti news agency said Abdel Hafiz Nofal, the Palestinian ambassador to Russia, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanove also confirmed the meeting.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not meet with the two groups’ representatives, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters today.
