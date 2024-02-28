Israel-Hamas war live updates: Famine 'almost inevitable' in Gaza; U.S. says Israel must do more to help

IDF denies firing on Gazans gathering for aid

Israel's military has denied that its forces shot at Palestinians in northern Gaza on Monday who had gathered in hopes of receiving aid.

"IDF forces did not open fire at the time and place in question," an IDF spokesperson told NBC News today when asked whether it was responsible for gunfire that caused panic in the Gaza City neighborhood of Sheikh Ijlin on Monday.

In videos seen and verified by NBC News, hundreds of men are seen running down the beach on Al-Rashid Street as of dozens of gunshots ring out nearby. Some could be seen sheltering in a ruined building nearby.

No aid arrived in Sheikh Ijlin on Monday, Palestinian videographer Ahmed Kouta said in a video he filmed after the gunfire ended and crowds began to leave. "Nothing came in. People are leaving, hopeless."