Israel-Hamas war live updates: At least 70 killed in strike on crowd waiting for aid in Gaza, officials say

What we know
- An Israeli strike on a crowd of Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza City has killed at least 70 people and wounded dozens more, Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra, a spokesperson for the enclave's health ministry, said today. The Israeli military said it was looking into the reports, which come after food aid entered northern Gaza yesterday for the first time in weeks as the U.N. and aid agencies warn of mass starvation.
- More than 30,000 people have now been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 70,300 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead. Israeli military officials said at least 242 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
- War crimes have been committed by all parties in the conflict, U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk said today. "It is time, well past time, for peace, investigation and accountability," Turk told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, as he called for calling for the war crimes to be investigated and for those responsible to be held accountable.
- A group of Israelis, led by families of hostages still held in Gaza, have embarked on a four-day march to Jerusalem to demand their loved ones be released.
Canada says it’s working to airdrop aid to the Gaza Strip as soon as possible
OTTAWA, Ontario — Canada is working to airdrop humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip as soon as possible, a cabinet minister said Wednesday.
The confirmation that an active effort is underway comes after Canadian International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen said Ottawa was exploring new options to deliver aid.
He said the provision of airdrops in partnership with like-minded countries in the region, such as Jordan, was on the table.
Hussen said last week that the provision of aid is nowhere near what’s needed and a tedious inspection process was slowing down the movement of supplies brought in by truck.
He made the comments following a trip to the Rafah border crossing, the only way in or out of the Gaza Strip since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.
Canada has put $100 million Canadian ($74 million) toward aid for the besieged territory since the start of the conflict, including $40 million Canadian ($30 million) committed in January.
An IDF soldier fires from a position inside Gaza
An image released by the Israeli military today shows a soldier firing a missile at an undisclosed location during ongoing operations in the Gaza Strip.