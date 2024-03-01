Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza aid convoy deaths spark global outrage

What we know
- Global leaders expressed a mix of grief and condemnation after Israeli forces were accused of opening fire on a crowd of Palestinians who were hoping to get food from aid trucks in Gaza City, killing 112 people, the enclave’s Health Ministry said.
- The Israeli military confirmed that its forces used live fire in one of what it said were two incidents, but a different spokesman later denied they fired on those seeking aid. Israeli officials disputed the toll but did not say how many had died and said many were killed by stampeding crowds or run over by aid trucks.
- France led calls for an independent probe, while the United States said the deaths were "tremendously alarming.” President Joe Biden said the incident would complicate cease-fire talks, expressing skepticism that a deal could be struck by Monday, as he said he hoped would happen.
- It came as the death toll in Gaza surpassed 30,000 and amid surging fears of starvation in the north of the territory. More than 70,300 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead. Israeli military officials said at least 242 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
France condemns Gaza aid convoy deaths, calls for independent probe
French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the deadly aid convoy incident and called for an immediate cease-fire.
“Deep indignation at the images coming from Gaza where civilians have been targeted by Israeli soldiers,” Macron said on X today.
“I express my strongest condemnation of these shootings and call for truth, justice and respect for international law,” he added.
Speaking on French radio this morning, Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné said the government would support the United Nations’ call for an independent investigation.
“The humanitarian situation has been catastrophic for several weeks now and what happened is indefensible and unjustifiable. Israel needs to be able to hear it and it needs to stop,” Sejourne said.
Despair after aid convoy deaths in Gaza
Palestinian civilians mourn after Israeli forces opened fire on crowds rushing at an aid distribution point in Gaza City yesterday.
