Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza aid convoy deaths spark global outrage

France condemns Gaza aid convoy deaths, calls for independent probe

French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the deadly aid convoy incident and called for an immediate cease-fire.

“Deep indignation at the images coming from Gaza where civilians have been targeted by Israeli soldiers,” Macron said on X today.

“I express my strongest condemnation of these shootings and call for truth, justice and respect for international law,” he added.

Speaking on French radio this morning, Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné said the government would support the United Nations’ call for an independent investigation.

“The humanitarian situation has been catastrophic for several weeks now and what happened is indefensible and unjustifiable. Israel needs to be able to hear it and it needs to stop,” Sejourne said.