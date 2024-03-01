IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza aid convoy deaths spark global outrage

France led calls for an independent probe after Israeli forces were accused of opening fire on a crowd of Palestinians waiting for aid.
By NBC News

What we know

France condemns Gaza aid convoy deaths, calls for independent probe

Mahalia Dobson

Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the deadly aid convoy incident and called for an immediate cease-fire.

“Deep indignation at the images coming from Gaza where civilians have been targeted by Israeli soldiers,” Macron said on X today.  

“I express my strongest condemnation of these shootings and call for truth, justice and respect for international law,” he added.

Speaking on French radio this morning, Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné said the government would support the United Nations’ call for an independent investigation.

“The humanitarian situation has been catastrophic for several weeks now and what happened is indefensible and unjustifiable. Israel needs to be able to hear it and it needs to stop,” Sejourne said.

Despair after aid convoy deaths in Gaza

Max Butterworth

Palestinian civilians mourn after Israeli forces opened fire on crowds rushing at an aid distribution point in Gaza City yesterday.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Israeli forces shot dead dozens of people when a crowd rushed towards aid trucks on February 29.
AFP - Getty Images

NBC News

