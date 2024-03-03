Israel-Hamas war live updates: Delegations arrive in Egypt for cease-fire talks

IDF will commission inquiry into aid convoy disaster, spokesperson says IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said today that the IDF had concluded an initial review and "confirmed that no strike was carried out by the IDF towards the aid convoy," and that most of the people were killed by a stampede. At least 118 were killed and more than 750 injured, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. He also said a inquiry led by an “independent professional and expert body” will further examine Thursday’s aid convoy violence, in which Israel has been accused of firing into the crowds of people attempting to access food from aid trucks. Show more Hagari reiterated that the IDF “indicated that following the warning shots fired to disperse the stampede and after our forces had started retreating, several looters approached our forces and posed an immediate threat to them,” and that soldiers “responded” to “several individuals.” Doctors, eyewitnesses and the injured told NBC News that a majority of those hospitalized presented with gunshot and artillery injuries. At a press conference yesterday, U.N. spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric said that U.N. teams at Al Shifa hospital assessing the injured had also seen a “large number” of gunshot wounds.

Kamala Harris to meet Benny Gantz next week Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Benny Gantz, a member of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet, on Monday, according to White House officials, as the U.S. continues to push Israel for a cease-fire agreement. President Biden will not be present at the meeting, officials said. Harris is likely to discuss the urgency of a temporary cease-fire deal and hostage exchange, the need to rebuild Gaza, and the distribution of enhanced aid and humanitarian support in the strip, the White House said. Talks between Israel and Hamas towards a cease-fire were thrown into question last week after 118 people were killed in Gaza City while queuing for aid. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will also separately meet with Gantz, according to the White House.

Nabulsi roundabout death toll rises to 118 Two more bodies have been recovered from the Nabulsi roundabout in Gaza City, where hundreds of people were killed and wounded after Israeli forces opened fire near a crowd trying to access humanitarian aid trucks, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The discovery of the bodies brings the death toll to 118, with over 750 people injured during the attack, the ministry said, warning that the death toll is likely to rise further in coming days due to the lack of medical and surgical equipment and oxygen at Gaza’s hospitals to treat the wounded. Israel denies shooting into crowds of people attempting to access aid on Thursday, and claims the majority of people were killed and injured by “overcrowding” and a crush attempting to escape after the IDF fired “warning shots” at a limited mob who presented an unspecified threat to soldiers. Eyewitnesses and doctors who spoke to NBC News said a large number of people hospitalized presented with gunshot wounds.

Thousands join Israeli hostage families in march on Jerusalem JERUSALEM — A march by thousands of Israelis demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza reached Jerusalem today as negotiators prepared to resume cease-fire negotiations in Cairo that would include a swap deal with Hamas. Supporters of the families of hostages in Jerusalem last night. Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty Images A column of protesters, led by families of hostages seized by Palestinian militants during Hamas’ deadly rampage through southern Israel on Oct. 7, walked up the winding highway to Jerusalem, arriving at the city at sundown. Holding up Israeli flags, yellow balloons and posters of the hostages, they concluded a four-day march that began at one of sites hit by the October attack, and were expected to be joined by more protesters at a rally outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence. “We’re here marching in support of the families of those who are kidnapped, wishing that they will be released soon and that they will be safe. We’re praying for them in every step that we take,” said Danny Cuperman, one of the marchers. Gaza truce talks are expected to resume in the Egyptian capital on Sunday. U.S. President Joe Biden has said he hopes a cease-fire will be in place by the time of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which starts on March 10. Dozens of hostages could be freed if a deal is reached.

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt Jill Biden's 'Women for Biden-Harris' tour TUCSON, Ariz. — First lady Jill Biden spoke for only 14 minutes on the second leg of her "Women for Biden-Harris" tour — but that didn't stop pro-Palestinian protesters from interrupting her remarks four separate times. "It's a genocide, Jill!" yelled one of the four demonstrators in Tucson on Saturday morning as he was being forcibly escorted out of the venue by security. The main focus of the first lady's remarks was supposed to be on women's issues, including abortion rights, which could be on the ballot in Arizona come November. "Extremist Republicans led by Donald Trump are passing laws that prevent women from getting the health care they need, including IVF," said Biden. But within 13 seconds of beginning her remarks, the first protester piped up. Less than two minutes later, the second followed. And within 30 seconds of the second disruption, the first lady offered an explanation for keeping her appearance there so short. "I'm sorry to have to come and go so quickly," said Biden. "Wind storms in Nevada are impacting my travel," she added just after the demonstrator was hauled out of the theater. Read the full story here.

U.S. humanitarian aid airdrop ‘absolutely incomprehensible,’ says Amnesty International crisis response adviser The U.S. humanitarian aid airdrop into Gaza on Saturday is “absolutely incomprehensible” and “completely insufficient,” an Amnesty International adviser says. “The decision of the United States to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza via airdrop is absolutely incomprehensible. It makes no sense whatsoever,” senior crisis response adviser Donatella Rovera told NBC News. “Airdrops are only a last resort in situations where it is impossible to deliver aid either by road, by sea or by any other agreed means,” Rovera added. The road network is excellent, and the entire length of the Gaza Strip is a coastline, according to Rovera. The problem lies in the U.S. being “unable to muster the political will” to deliver aid in a more efficient manner. “The fact is that the United States administration has an enormous amount of leverage over Israel. The only reason why humanitarian aid isn’t getting in through the normal means is because the Israeli authorities say no,” Rovera stated.