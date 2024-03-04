Israel-Hamas war live updates: Harris calls for immediate Gaza cease-fire ahead of meeting with Israel’s Gantz

U.N. rights chief says essential to avoid conflagration in Gaza war

The United Nations human rights chief said today that it was imperative to avoid any exacerbation of the war in Gaza, warning that any conflagration could have broad repercussions across the Middle East and beyond the region.

Addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Volker Turk said the war in Gaza had already spilled over into neighboring countries.

“I am deeply concerned that in this powder keg, any spark could lead to a much broader conflagration,” said Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. “This would have implications for every country in the Middle East, and many beyond it.”

He described the military escalation in southern Lebanon between Israel, Hezbollah and other armed groups as “extremely worrying.”