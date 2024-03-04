Israel-Hamas war live updates: Harris calls for immediate Gaza cease-fire ahead of meeting with Israel’s Gantz

What we know
- Vice President Kamala Harris is set to meet with Israeli war Cabinet member Benny Gantz at the White House today. After calling for an "immediate cease-fire" in Gaza, Harris criticized the U.S. ally for not doing enough to allow aid into the enclave. She is expected to deliver an equally blunt message to Gantz, who is visiting Washington in defiance of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
- The U.S. push for a new hostage deal came as talks were ongoing in Egypt to broker a six-week truce before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins next week. Israeli media reported that the government did not send a delegation because it is waiting to learn which hostages are alive and how many Palestinian prisoners Hamas seeks in exchange for each of them.
- The U.S. began a series of aid airdrops into Gaza over the weekend. The first, on Saturday, included about 38,000 meals into southwest Gaza. White House officials have said the airdrops will continue to supplement truck deliveries and they are also working on sending aid via sea. At least 15 children have died in northern Gaza in recent days because of malnutrition and dehydration, local health officials have said.
- Gaza’s death toll has passed 30,500 , according to the enclave's Health Ministry, amid surging fears of starvation in the north of the territory. The Israeli military officials said that at least 245 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
U.N. rights chief says essential to avoid conflagration in Gaza war
The United Nations human rights chief said today that it was imperative to avoid any exacerbation of the war in Gaza, warning that any conflagration could have broad repercussions across the Middle East and beyond the region.
Addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Volker Turk said the war in Gaza had already spilled over into neighboring countries.
“I am deeply concerned that in this powder keg, any spark could lead to a much broader conflagration,” said Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. “This would have implications for every country in the Middle East, and many beyond it.”
He described the military escalation in southern Lebanon between Israel, Hezbollah and other armed groups as “extremely worrying.”
Homes destroyed in Rafah
Nidal al-Gharib, a wounded Palestinian man who lost his wife and daughter, walks past homes destroyed by Israeli bombardments in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip today.
