Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.N. finds 'convincing' information that Gaza hostages faced sexual abuse

What we know
- The United Nations said it had found "reasonable grounds" to believe some victims of the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on Oct. 7 were raped and sexually assaulted. The U.N. team of experts said in a report that they had found “clear and convincing” information that some of those taken captive were subjected to sexual violence, including rape and sexualized torture — violence it said "may be ongoing."
- Vice President Kamala Harris expressed "deep concern" over the humanitarian situation in Gaza during talks with Israeli war Cabinet member Benny Gantz. The meeting came after Harris' pointed remarks calling for an immediate cease-fire in a speech that was toned down by Biden administration officials, highlighting the White House's reluctance to aggressively criticize Israel in public.
- Children are "dying of starvation" in northern Gaza, the World Health Organization said yesterday, as the Palestinian enclave suffers from severe shortages of food and aid. Gaza’s death toll has passed 30,600, according to the territory's Health Ministry, amid surging fears of starvation among its more than 2 million residents. The Israeli military said that at least 245 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
- Talks over a new hostage deal entered their third day in Egypy, where mediators are pushing Hamas to agree to a six-week truce before Ramadan next week. Israel has not sent representatives to the talk but is monitoring the situation closely.
Houthi targets hit after missiles fired at ship in the Red Sea, CENTCOM says
Yemen's Houthi rebels fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles yesterday, according to a post on X from the United States Central Command.
American forces conducted self-defense strikes in response, CENTCOM said today, adding that only one missile launched by the Iran-backed rebel group damaged a Swiss-owned container vessel in the Gulf of Aden.
No injuries reported, and the ship continued without requesting assistance, the statement said.
CENTCOM said its forces later carried out defensive strikes against imminent anti-ship threats to protect merchant and U.S. Navy vessels, which remained unaffected throughout.
IDF ground operations ongoing in Gaza
Images released by the Israeli Army today show a marksman pointing a firearm from a vantage point within a building, and other soldiers patrolling an undisclosed area of the Gaza Strip during ongoing ground operations in the Palestinian territory.