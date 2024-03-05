Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.N. finds 'convincing' information that Gaza hostages faced sexual abuse

Yemen's Houthi rebels fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles yesterday, according to a post on X from the United States Central Command.

American forces conducted self-defense strikes in response, CENTCOM said today, adding that only one missile launched by the Iran-backed rebel group damaged a Swiss-owned container vessel in the Gulf of Aden.

No injuries reported, and the ship continued without requesting assistance, the statement said.

CENTCOM said its forces later carried out defensive strikes against imminent anti-ship threats to protect merchant and U.S. Navy vessels, which remained unaffected throughout.