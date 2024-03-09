Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden says a cease-fire is "looking tough"

Canada has announced that it will resume funding to UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, two months after it suspended funding following accusations from Israel that several of its workers had been involved in the Hamas-led attacks of October 7.

“Canada will be lifting its temporary pause on funding to (UNRWA),” International Aid Minister Ahmed Hussen said in a statement yesterday, after they had received an interim U.N. report showing that the agency had taken immediate steps to improve oversight and accountability.

Hussen said the government was lifting the funding cut “so more can be done to respond to the urgent needs of Palestinian civilians,” adding that no scheduled payments to UNRWA were missed during the pause.

16 countries, including the United States, UNRWA's single largest donor, suspended funding to the agency after Israel alleged that its workers had been involved in the attacks. The United Nations said it would conduct an internal investigation into the claims, for which Israel has not yet provided evidence.