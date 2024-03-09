Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden says a cease-fire is "looking tough"

What we know
- On the eve of Ramadan, President Joe Biden says a cease-fire is "looking tough," after negotiations in Cairo failed to produce a breakthrough, raising fears that Israel will launch a ground offensive on Rafah. The U.N. warned that "this already catastrophic situation may slide deeper into the abyss," if IDF troops are deployed into the city, where 1.5 million people are seeking refuge.
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his counterparts in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, urging calm during Ramadan, and discussing the U.S. intention to surge humantitarian aid into Gaza. Biden has warned Israel that humanitarian assistance cannot be "a bargaining chip," during his State of the Union address yesterday.
- The U.S., along with allies, announced a plan to develop a maritime corridor to ship aid into Gaza, amid criticism that sending aid by air and sea falls far short of meeting the needs of Gaza's population of 2.2 million. The maritime corridor could take as long as 60 days to be fully operational.
- The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 30,900, according to the Health Ministry, including at least 20 people who have died of starvation. The Israeli military said that at least 247 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
Canada resumes UNRWA funding
Canada has announced that it will resume funding to UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, two months after it suspended funding following accusations from Israel that several of its workers had been involved in the Hamas-led attacks of October 7.
“Canada will be lifting its temporary pause on funding to (UNRWA),” International Aid Minister Ahmed Hussen said in a statement yesterday, after they had received an interim U.N. report showing that the agency had taken immediate steps to improve oversight and accountability.
Hussen said the government was lifting the funding cut “so more can be done to respond to the urgent needs of Palestinian civilians,” adding that no scheduled payments to UNRWA were missed during the pause.
16 countries, including the United States, UNRWA's single largest donor, suspended funding to the agency after Israel alleged that its workers had been involved in the attacks. The United Nations said it would conduct an internal investigation into the claims, for which Israel has not yet provided evidence.
Israel pressured detained UNRWA employees into giving false evidence about involvement of agency in Oct. 7 attacks, report says
The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said some employees released into Gaza from Israeli detention reported having been pressured by Israeli authorities into falsely stating that the agency has Hamas links and that staff took part in the Oct. 7 attacks.
The assertions are contained in a report by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reviewed by Reuters and dated February 2024 which detailed allegations of mistreatment in Israeli detention made by unidentified Palestinians, including several working for UNRWA.
The document said several staffers had been detained by the Israeli army, and added that the ill-treatment and abuse they said they had experienced included severe physical beatings, waterboarding, and threats of harm to family members.
UNRWA communications director Juliette Touma said the agency planned to hand the information in the 11-page, unpublished report to agencies inside and outside the U.N. specialised in documenting potential human rights abuses, and called for inquiries into human rights violations after the end of the war.
U.S. Central Command shoots down 15 Houthi drones
Houthi rebels in Yemen conducted a "large scale" drone attack into the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden early this morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said, adding that it had shot down 15 of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs.)
The attacks followed the death of three sailors in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday following a Houthi missile launch on the area.
Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have launched numerous attacks on commercial shipping passing through the Red Sea since November, in protest of Israel's war on Gaza. They have said they will continue to attack ships, despite military responses from the West, until humanitarian aid is allowed into Gaza unfettered.
Death toll from starvation in Gaza rises to 23
Three children died inside Gaza City's Al-Shifa Medical Complex yesterday, bringing the official death toll from starvation in the strip to 23, according to Gaza's health ministry.
About a dozen of those who have died of malnutrition and dehydration are children.
The deaths come as international agencies warn Gaza is tipping closer to famine, which the U.N. described in February as "almost inevitable."
‘We have nothing’: Hunger and desperation as insufficient aid arrives in Gaza
An NBC News camera crew filmed desperate crowds struggling to secure aid from the few trucks allowed into Gaza City overnight.
Explosions and gunfire could be heard nearby and some people appeared wounded, but there are conflicting reports about exactly what happened.
Biden’s temporary port in Gaza could take up to 60 days to be fully operational
The maritime corridor that President Biden announced last night in his State of the Union address could take up to 60 days to be fully operational, according to two senior U.S. officials.
The corridor will include a floating dock and a pier where humanitarian aid can be staged and then ferried to Gaza.
The U.S. military will do much of the setup, what they usually refer to as a Joint Logistics Over The Shore (JLOTS) operation.
The officials said they are hoping to get the system up and running in as little as 30 days, but 45 to 60 is more realistic.
